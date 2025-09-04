Two telecoms, two stories: MTN’s growth vs Airtel’s cash

Choosing between MTN and Airtel as an investible stock is like choosing between two different ways of living.

MTN is the builder. It spends more today to expand, hoping to own a bigger, stronger business tomorrow.

Airtel is the renter. It keeps costs lighter, turns profits into cash, and pays out more of that money to investors right away.

This even showed up when they listed. MTN promised to share 60 percent of profits as dividends, depending on operational performance. Airtel promised 95 percent.

Both know the future is no longer voice calls. Growth is in data and digital services, and both are chasing it fast.

Scale and earnings power

MTN is the bigger player. In the first half of 2025, it earned Shs1.7 trillion in service revenue, up 13.3 percent. Airtel earned Shs1.084 trillion, up 12.3 percent.

That gives MTN 61 percent of industry revenue, even though it serves only 56 percent of customers. In short, MTN makes more money per user, showing the strength of its platform.

Profits reinforce the point, with MTN’s bottom line looking weaker because of a Shs110.9b one-off tax settlement from transfer pricing audits by URA covering 2012–2018.

Without that, MTN’s profit actually rose 28 percent to Shs377.9b, showing the core business is strong.

Crucially, MTN also won approval to spin off its mobile money arm, Mobile Money, a move that could unlock even more growth.

Mobile money separation

On July 22, MTN shareholders removed the mobile money business from the listed stock.

This was not a spur-of-the-moment idea; it had been part of MTN Group’s long-term strategy.

The plan is to move mobile money into FinCo, a Fintech vehicle that will consolidate MTN’s mobile money businesses across Africa.

The separation now allows MTN to sign agreements, secure regulatory approvals, and complete tax audits needed to formalize the transfer.

Mobile money is no sideshow. Launched in 2009, it has grown into the backbone, not only for the telecoms, but for the country as a whole.

MTN already made the first legal separation in 2021 under the National Payment Systems Act. The July vote was the second step; now the next step will be to list on the Uganda

Securities Exchange within three to five years.

This move is huge for investors: it means MTN could evolve from being valued purely as a telecom to being a financial services platform.

If it lists, Ugandan investors will eventually be able to buy into MTN Mobile Money separately, which creates division of value into two stocks.

Airtel’s focused path

While MTN builds two engines, Airtel’s story is simpler: pure data growth.

Its data revenue rose 30.4 percent, driven by a 25.9 percent rise in customers and 57.4 percent growth in usage.

Airtel is also betting on home broadband, where its router base grew 158 percent, a strong driver of future revenue per customer.

Its Fintech arm is already legally separate and listed in London, so Uganda investors only see the connectivity side in its financials.

Airtel’s growth playbook is straightforward: invest in the network, push more data, and get customers to use more of it.

So the difference is clear: MTN offers diversification — telecom plus Fintech. Airtel offers scale in pure data.

Margins and profitability

Both companies are highly profitable, with operating margins nearly identical, 53.7 percent for MTN and 52.3 percent for Airtel.

MTN’s margins benefit from Fintech, which earns more per shilling than basic voice or data, plus Shs39.3b in savings from its efficiency programme.

Airtel’s margins come from cost discipline, with expenses up just 5.5 percent against 12.3 percent revenue growth.

In short, Airtel turns today’s sales into cash more efficiently, while MTN is building a business mix that promises stronger profits over time.

Cash flow and investment

Cash also tells the story of their styles. MTN generated Shs282.3b in operating cash, but that was depressed by the tax settlement.

It reinvests heavily in fiber, 4G, and 5G, and device financing, reducing near-term cash but laying foundations for future growth.

Airtel made Shs429.2b in operating cash, spent just Shs99.6b, and easily funded its Shs174b interim dividend for the six months to June 2025.

It is the cash-rich payer today; MTN is the heavy builder for tomorrow.

Dividends

Airtel declared Shs4.35 per share (Shs174b) for the quarter ended June 2025, while MTN offered Shs10 per share (Shs223.9b) for the same period.

MTN pays out more in absolute terms, but Airtel hands over a larger slice of its profits.

Think of it like this: if MTN earns Shs1,000 and pays 60 percent, that’s Shs600. If Airtel earns Shs500 and pays 95 percent, that’s Shs450. MTN pays more in shillings; Airtel

pays more generously.

Debt and balance sheets

MTN owes Shs1.3 trillion, about 70 cents of debt for every Shs1 it earns. Airtel owes Shs1.85 trillion, Shs1.7 for every Shs1 earned.

But Airtel’s figure is inflated by tower leases booked as debt. Adjusted, its real leverage is 77 cents per Shs1 earned, nearly the same as MTN.

The real difference is strategy: MTN builds and owns towers (big upfront cost, fewer future payments). Airtel rents (lighter now, but the rent never ends).

The trade-off is clear

MTN is the growth bet. It has a bigger scale, lower debt per customer, and the potential to be valued as both a telecom and Fintech.

Airtel is the income bet. It converts sales into cash faster, spends less on capital expenditure, and pays out more in dividends.

But because it already distributes nearly all of its profits, it has little room to absorb shocks if earnings dip.

MTN bull case: If the mobile money spin-off works well, investors get a clear Fintech company that could be valued higher. Add growth in payments and lending, and MTN’s total value can rise even if shares are split.

MTN bear case: If the spin-off is delayed, taxed heavily, or mobile money grows slowly, the split could hurt investors. The telco would look weaker, and the Fintech may not yet shine.

Airtel bull case: More smartphones and home internet use keep pushing data up. With low spending needs and stable borrowing costs, Airtel makes strong cash and pays steady dividends.