Two Ugandan startups among Make in Africa mentorship

Qualcomm, a US-based technology company, has selected two Ugandan startups for mentorship.

The two will be part of the 10 African startups singled out to participate in the seven-month Qualcomm Make in Africa startup mentorship programme.

Mr Ivan Karugaba, one of the selected innovators runs Microfuse Technologies, a startup which innovated microfuse stick, a plugin computer, which is designed with normal computing programmes and can turn a screen monitor or TV into a smart screen for computing or entertainment purposes.

Mr Karugaba said he had applied for the programme to seek out collaborations with industry experts who are aligned to his vision of producing consumer electronics in Africa.

“I expect to learn a lot. As microfuse, we want to enhance our capabilities from engineering, to sales and how big companies have made it is key,” he said at the weekend, noting there is need to learn some market dynamics such as dealing with a big market, and how to merge production with aggregated demand from different countries.

The other innovator is Mr Geofrey Mutabazi, who runs Karaa, a startup, which innovated an electric delivery bicycle designed to meet the needs of small businesses and fleets across Africa.

Qualcomm made the selection from a pool of more than 550 applicants from 34 African countries, but zeroed down to only 10 startups based in Uganda, Kenya Nigeria, Ghana and Rwanda.

A global jury considered the startups for a variety of qualifications including technical capabilities, business factors, and potential for innovation and intellectual property generation.

Mr Roy Sudeepto, the Qualcomm vice president engineering, said in a statement he was excited to hear about startups’ respective problem domain and innovative solutions.