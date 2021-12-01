UAE investors to construct tea processing factories in Uganda

Bufumbira North MP Mr John Kamara gestures as he welcomes UAE investors in Kisoro District at the weekend. PHOTOS/ ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • The Kisoro RDC, Mr Peter Mugisha said that whereas Kisoro district has one tea processing factory located in Kisoro town, the establishment of the second tea processing factory will spark development in the district besides improving the national economy.

The government of Uganda has attracted investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are said to be planning to construct tea processing factories in some of the tea growing districts in western and northern parts of the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.