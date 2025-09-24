Uber forced to rewrite rider contracts in Uganda and Kenya  

After a two-year probe, the Comesa Competition Commission has forced Uber to amend its rider contracts in Uganda and Kenya, striking out clauses that regulators deemed misleading, unfair, and harmful to consumers.

The landmark decision signals a new era of accountability for global tech firms operating in African markets.

Last month, the Comesa Competition Commission closed one of its most consequential cases, where it had been investigating Uber’s small print since 2023, after riders in Uganda, Kenya, and Egypt complained of fare hikes mid-journey, cancellations after long waits, and even charges for rides that never materialised.

When the Commission reviewed the contracts, it found terms that allowed Uber to change prices “at any time,” cancel trips “for any reason,” and disclaim liability for drivers’ conduct.

Perhaps most controversially, the contracts required disputes in Uganda and Kenya to be settled under Dutch law, making local remedies difficult.

The Commission concluded these provisions were both misleading and unconscionable under the Comesa Competition Regulations.

After months of negotiation, Uber agreed to revise the contested terms. Disputes in Uganda and Kenya will now be governed by local law, and riders can no longer be surprised by vague mid-journey fare revisions. Uber has narrowed its sweeping liability carve-outs.

The right to cancel rides is now limited to cases involving safety risks or impossibility, not simply “any reason.”

With these amendments, the Comesa Competition Commission Committee for Initial Determinations closed the case on September 18, on condition that Uber publish the new terms and notify riders.

The outcome resonates far beyond Uber. By insisting on local law, the Comesa Competition Commission has made clear that global platforms cannot export boilerplate contracts designed for Europe or the US into African markets without adjustment.

Price transparency, once a consumer-rights issue, is now a matter of market trust and competition fairness.

And the rollback of liability disclaimers brings contracts closer to lived reality, where riders book and pay Uber directly.

The case also reflects a broader regulatory tide. In Europe, Uber was fined €290m in 2024 over data transfers.

In Uganda, the Personal Data Protection Office has already sanctioned fintech firms and telecoms, while new national competition regulations strengthen consumer protection tools.