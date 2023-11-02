Ubos cites diesel as leading driver of price hikes in construction sector  

Diesel prices almost doubled in October, coming off as the leading driver of price increases in the construction sector, according to data from Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos).

In data contained in the Construction Input Price Index and Construction Sector, Ubos indicated that prices of diesel, which is a key input in large construction projects, increased by 3 percent in September from 0.5 percent.

Ubos also indicated that a number of actual construction materials, including lime, registered an increase in prices, rising by 2.2 percent from 1.7 percent, while nails, bolts and screws rose registered a 0.8 percent increase,

The Construction Input Price Index and Construction Sector monitors the cost of construction sector inputs over time and enables calculation of price escalation payments on large construction contracts that take at least 18 months.

It also provide an indication of the growth rate in the construction sector.

Presenting the Index, Ms Irene N Musiitwa, the Ubos senior statistician price statistics, said specialized construction activities increased by 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent, while civil engineering works remains at zero with the overall inflation rate standing at 0.2 percent.

Other materials with notable price decrease include clay bricks and tiles that decreased by 0.8 percent from 1.1 percent, while sand decreased to - 0.8 percent.

Eucalyptus props decreased by 0.3 from 0.5 percent.

On an annual basis, prices in the construction sector increased by 2 percent in the year ended September from 1.8 percent.

Price increase

Whereas construction prices had relaxed, they have started to increase largely due to a price increase in diesel, which is a key manufacturing input.