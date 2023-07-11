UBOS slams whistleblowers over IGG report

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has hit back at its former errant staff who were fired for alleged acts of gross misconduct over what officials described as waging a mudslinging campaign against the institution and its leadership

This was after reports that some UBOS staff who were dismissed had alleged that the contracts of the executive director and the board members expired at the end of the previous Financial Year and that the board and the executive director are in office illegally.

The said reports indicated that some whistleblowers had petitioned IGG over the acts of corruption at UBOS. They also alleged that they wrote to the board chairman, Dr Albert Byamugisha in 2021 and raised queries over money that was deposited on the accounts of UBOS’ staff.

UBOS executive director, Dr Chris Mukiza said that the issues were addressed by reputable offices and were brought to logical conclusions. He further noted that this was an old story that was already concluded in 2021 but is now simply being recycled by the people he described as former errant staff members.

According to him, the board, management and staff are strong and steadfast towards strengthening statistical development, production, and dissemination as well as promoting good governance as the national statistics office.

UBOS board recently raised a red flag on some of its staff in what officials described as serious cases of indiscipline, spreading malicious and false information, insubordination, and subversive tendencies.