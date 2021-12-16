UDB sets aside Shs200b to fund youth, women enterprises  

UDB identifies small and medium enterprises, women and youth as a key economic value whose capacity to drive economic development has not been fully utilised. PHOTO | FILE

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • UDB identifies small and medium enterprises, women and youth as a key economic value whose capacity to drive economic development has not been fully utilised.  Ms Ojangole said they will initially focus on businesses in key areas of the economy, such as hospitality, tourism, human capital development, agriculture and manufacturing.

Uganda Development Bank (UDB) has put aside Shs200b to finance women and youth businesses as well as support small and medium enterprises, which are considered risky areas by financiers. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.