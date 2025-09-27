Uganda Airlines writes to bottled water supplier over quality concerns 

Uganda Airlines has written to Wavah Water, raising concern over the quality of water served on board the carrier.

The concerns are contained in an August 21 email to Ms Charlotte Mayanja Kakooza, the Wavah Water manager, sales and client relations, in which Mr Dominic Mascarenhas, the Uganda Airlines manager, in-flight product and catering, details “a very serious and unacceptable food safety incident involving a 1.5-litre bottle of Wavah Water served on board.

The email notes that a crew member, who had allegedly poured some water into a plastic drinking glass, noticed a roach stuck on the inside of the cap, which was immediately replaced.

“This incident is deeply concerning for several reasons: breach of food safety standards, risk to guests if served, operational and regulatory implications. We require an urgent and formal response ... on the immediate investigation … of how such contamination occurred, and assurance of corrective measures … to prevent recurrence,” the email reads in part.

The email further seeks confirmation from Wavah if there is a need to recall or quarantine stock from that batch pending investigation, and a clear action plan outlining preventive controls, sanitation measures, and enhanced quality checks going forward.

“Given the gravity of this incident, I must stress that Uganda Airlines will not tolerate repeated lapses in food safety ... this issue jeopardises passenger safety, brand integrity and our regulatory obligations,” Mr Mascarenhas wrote in the email.

Ms Kakooza declined to comment. But Mr Elvis Wavamuno, the executive director of Spear Group, under which Wavah operates as a subsidiary, said he would first “talk to my general manager to get you the right information”.

Ms Shakila Rahim Lamar, the Uganda Airlines head of public relations and corporate affairs, said at the weekend that the incident was “the first such quality concern reported to us”, noting that: “Given the many parties and processes involved, we approached the matter with expediency and seriousness”.