Uganda, Mauritius partner to tap Africa’s high-end travel market

Uganda is deepening its tourism and trade relations with Mauritius in a strategic move aimed at attracting high-value travelers, promoting intra-African tourism, and opening new business opportunities for local operators.

Ms Pearl Kakooza, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) chairperson, says the collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two island and mainland destinations, both rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage.

“This is not just about visitors coming to each other’s countries; it’s about building a lasting relationship,” she said.

“Two weeks ago, we met with the Mauritius Tourism Authority, and we are now building on that momentum.”

The partnership discussions took shape during a presentation by Marriott Hotel Mauritius, a global hospitality brand with a strong presence in the luxury segment.

Mauritius, famed for its idyllic beaches, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant hospitality sector, attracts millions of high-end tourists annually from Europe, North America, and francophone Africa.

Uganda now aims to tap into this market by featuring its signature attractions, such as gorilla and chimpanzee trekking, in joint travel packages with Mauritius.

“Imagine a traveler enjoying the ocean in Mauritius, then flying to Uganda through Nairobi for a gorilla-tracking experience in Bwindi,” Ms Kakooza said. “It’s the perfect combination, the ocean and the wild.”

Mr Amos Nzeyi, the Honorary Consul of Mauritius to Uganda, said the partnership extends beyond tourism into broader trade and investment opportunities.

“Mauritius is peaceful, crime-free, and has a strong financial and manufacturing sector; from textiles to sugar and seafood,” he said. “They even buy our Ugandan cotton, and our exports there continue to grow steadily.”

Mauritius’ established service industry provides valuable lessons for Uganda, with millions visiting the country every year because of its world-class hospitality and safe environment.

Visa-free travel between Uganda and Mauritius has further strengthened these ties, allowing the seamless movement of tourists and entrepreneurs.

The private sector is equally enthusiastic. Ms Jennifer Steel, the Marriott Properties in Mauritius director of sales, described the partnership as a gateway to expanding tourism traffic in both directions.

“Mauritius offers world-class beaches, adventure activities like zip lining, hiking, and parasailing, perfect for families, honeymooners, and explorers,” she said.

“But the opportunity now lies in combining our beach experiences with Uganda’s rich nature and wildlife,” Ms Steel said, noting that the Ugandan market is showing growing interest in dual-destination travel.

UTB is positioning Uganda as a complementary destination for Mauritius’s affluent travelers.