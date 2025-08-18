Uganda now imports twice as many motorcycles as cars

Uganda’s vehicle imports have more than tripled in the last four years, according to data from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

In details contained in the URA Annual Data Book for the 12 months ending June 24, all vehicle imports, including motor vehicles, motorcycles, and tricycles, rose, returning a gross increase of 74 percent, which was equivalent to an absolute growth of 583,379 units.

The growth was a shift away from the traditional performance, in which, according to data, it had been averaging under 300,000 units annually.

URA does not explain the increase, but data indicate that vehicle imports increased from an average of 212,437 in the three years to June 2023, more than tripling to 787,610 units in the 12 months to June 2024.

Motorcycle imports

Data also indicates that Uganda now imports twice as many motorcycles as motor vehicles, which signals a shift in the dynamics of the industry that, for a long time, had been dominated by motor vehicle imports.

During the 12 months, data indicates that of the 787,610 vehicle units imported, 63.5 percent or 500,917 were motorcycles, which was almost double the number of motor vehicles registered in the same period.

It is also the first time Uganda has registered such massive growth in the number of motorcycles imported into the country, having increased by 67.3 percent from an average of 163,356 in the three years to June 2023 to 500,917 units.

Motor vehicle imports

Data further shows that motor vehicle imports formed 35.9 percent of the registered vehicles during the period, growing exponentially by 82.6 percent from an average of 49,080 in the three years to June 2023 to 282,992 units in the 12 months to June 2024.

URA has also seen a rapid increase in tricycle imports, which during the period under review formed 0.46 percent of imported automobiles, rising slightly from 3,625 in the 12 months to June 2023 to 3,701 units.

Tricycles have become important as lightweight transporters, largely used for the transportation of both retail and wholesale goods and agricultural produce.

Vehicle imports in the four years to June 2024

Year Motor vehicles Motorcycles Tricycles 2020/21 64,059 159,197 2021/22 40,353 169,472 2022/23 39,205 161,401 3,625 2023/24 282,992 500,917 3,701

On the other hand, the increase in motorcycle imports mirrors the growth in Uganda’s boda boda industry, which has, in the last 20 years, formed an important transport anchor, as well as employing the youth.

Data also indicates that the majority of the imported motorcycles are registered for commercial purposes.

It is difficult to estimate the number of boda bodas in the country, given that the industry is largely unregulated.

However, estimates indicate that Uganda has more than 1.5 million boda-boda motorcycles, majority of which operate in urban centres.

But the rapid growth in the number of motorcycles, majority of which are commercial in nature - boda bodas – continues to be a concern for both government and the general public.

Dominant motor vehicle imports

URA data also indicates that there has been substantial growth in motor vehicle imports that are largely used for commercial purposes.

For instance, in the four years to June 2024, commercial motor vehicle imports such as minibuses, pick-ups, lorries, semi-trailers, earth equipment, omnibuses, light trucks, and mixers all rose substantially, signaling the increase in value attached to such motor vehicles.

However, station wagons continued to dominate motor vehicle imports. During the period, station wagons, which stood at 76,432, composed 27 percent of imported motor vehicles, followed by mixers at 13.7 percent (38,783 units).

The increase in the number of imported mixers, which rose from an average of just 67 units in the three years to June 2023, to 38,783 units in the 12 months to June 2024, could be explained by a construction boom experienced in both the real estate and road infrastructure sectors.

The boom could also explain the growth in the number of imported forklifts and earth equipment, which during the period rose from 233 to 2,784 units and from 807 to 2,516 units, respectively.

URA data also indicates there was substantial growth in semi-trailer imports, which rose from an average of just 210 units in the three years to June 2023 to 39,906 units in June 2024, while pickup trucks rose from 2,067 to 16,452 in the same period.