Uganda ranked among top 10 countries in industrial development 

Uganda has been ranked among the top 10 performers in industrial development in the Africa Industrialisation Index 2022 by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The ranking indicates that Uganda’s industrialisation policy is beginning to pay off as the country registers increased improvement in manufacturing value-added goods.

The top 10 performers in terms of ranking, AfDB said, included Djibouti, Benin, Mozambique, Senegal, Ethiopia, Guinea Rwanda, Tanzania, Ghana and Uganda.

Country by country comparisons, the AfDB said Kenya and Uganda are in (upper -middle) stand at the best in East Africa, whereas Central Africa is led by Gabon, followed by Equatorial Guinea and the DRC (upper-middle), Congo and Cameroon (middle).

The Africa Industrialisation Index provides a country-level assessment of 52 African countries’ progress across 19 key indicators and enable African governments to identify other countries to benchmark their own industrial performance and identify best practices.

The AfDB , African Union and UNIDO jointly launched the inaugural edition of the index on the sidelines of the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification in Niger.

The index indicates that 37 of 52 African countries have become more industrialised over the past 11 years.

The index uses 19 indicators to score countries with manufacturing, capital, labor, business environment, infrastructure and macroeconomic stability, taking the lead.

South Africa maintained a high score throughout the period, followed by Morocco. Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritius, and Eswatini rounded off the top six.