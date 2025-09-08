Uganda’s BRICS moment: What is in it for traders? 

Uganda’s journey to joining the BRICS started on November 11, 2024, when Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who then extended a formal invitation.



Less than two months later, on January 1, 2025, the country was accepted as a partner state and is now pushing for the final stage of becoming a member state.

BRICS presents a dynamic shift as the West becomes more hostile and protectionist, especially to low and developing-economies, among which include Uganda.

Thus, whereas Uganda finds itself in the middle of a bloc that provides diverse opportunities, the question remains: Does the country have what it takes to leverage the various opportunities to enhance its trade?

Patricia Kishemeire, Uganda’s ambassador to the International Municipal BRICS Forum, provides the perspective of a country that has so much to gain, but needs to rally around enough resources and supplies to benefit.

The International Municipal BRICS Forum (IMBRICS) is a network that connects governments, cities, businesses, and people across the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - alongside newly admitted states like the UAE and partner nations such as Uganda.

First mentioned in the Beijing Declaration and reaffirmed in the Kazan Declaration of 2024, the forum reflects BRICS’ shift from government-to-government cooperation to fostering business-to-business and people-to-people relations.



Thus, against a backdrop of stalled East–West ties, Uganda’s participation signals new possibilities for trade, investment, and knowledge exchange.

The opportunities, Kishemeire says, are diverse, but as a country, Uganda should focus on where it has a competitive advantage.

Agriculture as Uganda’s entry point

As an agrarian economy, Uganda stands to benefit significantly from collaboration with BRICS nations, where agriculture remains a strategic sector.

Brazil is the world’s top coffee exporter. Russia leads in grain and cereal production, even though agriculture contributes just 5 percent to its gross domestic product.

On the other hand, India employs nearly 45 percent of its population in agriculture, while South Africa has built continental benchmarks in agricultural investment.

Thus, according to Amb Kishemeire, Uganda’s key opportunity lies in technology transfer and joint ventures to tackle challenges such as post-harvest handling, agro-processing, and production efficiency.

“Partnerships can help us add value and supply cereals and fresh produce not just within Africa, but also to Eurasia,” she says.

Kishemeire says if Ugandans have products that can stand in Shanghai, Moscow, or Johannesburg, then they will benefit from BRICS. Photo / Courtesy



Market opportunities within BRICS

With BRICS accounting for 25 percent of global gross domestic product and 40 percent of the world’s population, the Forum presents an enormous market for Uganda’s exports.

Russia, in particular, consumes large volumes of tropical fruits, coffee, cocoa, sesame, and spices, products that Uganda can supply but which Russia cannot grow due to its climate.

“If you have a product that can stand in Shanghai, Moscow, or Johannesburg, then you are good to go,” Kishemeire says, urging Ugandan exporters to take advantage of these untapped markets.

Russia: Promise amid challenges

Uganda and Russia already enjoy trade worth over $500m, mainly in agricultural products such as coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices. Yet, the trade balance leans heavily toward Russia.

Russian buyers, Kishemeire says, value loyalty and trust, preferring long-term partnerships over quick deals, which present serious fundable opportunities.

However, sanctions arising from the Russia–Ukraine conflict have complicated logistics.



The UAE has since become a key logistics hub for trade into Moscow, offering Ugandan exporters a viable entry point.

“The conflict is hundreds of kilometers away from cities like St Petersburg and Moscow. Business there continues as usual. We should focus on the economic opportunities and leave geopolitics to global actors,” Kishemeire, however, clarifies.

Challenges in the Russian and BRICS markets

While opportunities abound, Ugandan exporters face several hurdles, such as high-quality standards.



Many Ugandans fail to meet the BRICS’ stringent certification and quality demands.

However, the bloc also faces challenges of price volatility, while Uganda’s heavy reliance on agricultural exports leaves it exposed to global market shocks and certification barriers, where manufactured goods face lengthy certification processes before entering BRICS markets.

However, Kishemeire says these challenges can be addressed if government can support exporters through certification, fostering dialogue with buyers, and securing letters of intent before products are shipped.

Does Uganda have the potential?

Uganda maintains a presence at the International Municipal BRICS Forum, but Kishemeire poses a challenge: “Do we have products to sell at our stall, or are we simply standing there?”

Thus, she says, for Uganda, success in BRICS markets will require stronger institutional support for exporters, investment in value addition and manufacturing, and strategic partnerships that prioritize resilience, certification, and trust-building.

Uganda’s partnership with IMBRICS opens a gateway to some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets. From agriculture to manufacturing, the opportunities are vast, but so are the challenges.

Unlocking this potential will depend on Uganda’s ability to combine homegrown capacity with international partnerships, ensuring its products are not just present in BRICS markets but competitive and trusted.

BRICS offer Uganda new market frontiers

Paint for us a picture of the market that the International Municipal BRICS Forum presents.

For a developing country like Uganda, I see a substantial market for us to export our products.



For example, in Russia, they are big consumers of tropical fruits, coffee, cocoa, sesame foods, among others, which they cannot grow themselves because of their climate.



The BRICS make up a quarter of the global economy, and are home to 40 percent of the world’s population. So, if you are looking for new markets, BRICS is your answer as long as you have products that can stand in Shanghai, Moscow, or Johannesburg.

Let’s talk about the Russian market. Why must Ugandans care?

Russia has always been open for trade and investment for Uganda. As it is, we already have very good relations with Russia, with diplomatic missions both here and in Moscow.

Trade between Russia and Uganda is north of $500m, with the latter exporting agricultural products, coffee, cocoa, tea, and spices. That said, Russian buyers and businesses value loyalty, and you can only break into their market if you prove that you can be trusted. So partnerships matter to Russians more than quick deals.

However, due to sanctions from the Russia-Ukraine war, there are certain processes that one has to go through to have his or her product reach Moscow, which require patience.

But because of the BRICS collaboration, UAE is now a centre for logistics to Moscow; at least there is light at the end of the tunnel.

When one talks about Russia, the first thing that comes to mind is the Russia–Ukraine war. What is the situation like?

Most Ugandans, of course, not limited to Uganda, but most countries, think about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. But in context, the war is hundreds of kilometers away from the cities of St. Petersburg and Moscow.

And this is particularly in the eastern and southern borders of Ukraine. Personally, I have been to St. Petersburg and Moscow several times. All I can tell you is business is going on normally.



[email protected]







