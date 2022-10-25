Uganda seeks to renew bid to host entrepreneurs' centre

Uganda is expected to renew its bid to host the International Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Entrepreneurship as member states convene next month to deliberate on issues relating to trade and investment, according to the Uganda National Chamber of Trade and Investment.

In a statement at the weekend, Mr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, the president of Uganda National Chamber of Trade and Investment, said that whereas Uganda’s bid in 2019 was unsuccessful, they would renew the country’s interest at the upcoming conference.

“Through the centre, we will leverage International Chamber of Commerce’s global influence to develop skills for young people who face uncertain employment prospects and help catalyse local entrepreneurship through deeper collaborations with companies, chambers of commerce and technology partners,” he said, noting that while the meeting will discuss issues related to selection of the next host for the International Chamber of Commerce conference, it provides an opportunity to drum up support for Uganda.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), which is composed of a 20-member World Chamber Federation General Council, is expected to convene on November 7 in Paris, France.

Uganda, Mr Rukaari said, will lobby member states to support its bid following an unsuccessful bid in 2019 due to Covid-19 disruptions, which changed the dynamics of business across the globe.

Uganda and Nigeria are the only two countries from Africa that are represented on the 20-member governing council.

Mr Rukaari, who is also a Member of Parliament and national chairman of NRM’s Entrepreneurs League, said the centre, if granted, will work with stakeholders to connect local entrepreneurs to global markets and enhance regulatory conditions for small and medium enterprises.

If successful, Uganda will host the second centre in East Africa and the fifth in Africa.