Uganda still pursuing milk market in Algeria, says DDA

The Dairy Development Authority (DDA) has said they have secured a commercial bid to export at least one billion litres of powdered milk valued at $500m (Shs1.8 trillion) to Algeria.

The milk, according to DDA, is expected to be shipped to the North African country in February next year.

It is the second time Uganda has sought to access the North African milk market having failed at its first attempt last year.

Speaking on the sideline of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of Algeria’s historic 1st November liberation in Kampala, Dr Samson Akankiza Mpiira, the DDA executive director, said they had secured the commercial bid, which allows Uganda to exploit a quota for the export of powdered milk from four processing companies.

The quota allocation, he noted, therefore, allows Uganda to complete the bid to supply milk to Algeria, having failed to access the market in 2023.

“The commercial bid last year excluded our quota. We went there and they clarified the matter, now we have secured the bid under a bilateral arrangement from the Dairy Authority in Algeria. We are exporting one billion litres of powdered milk from February 2025. We believe that we would have completed filling the document by mid-December 2024,” he said.

Uganda has been seeking alternative markets for its milk after experiencing blockades in Kenya, which consumes more than 40 percent of the country’s milk and associated exports.

In December last year, the Algerian ambassador to Uganda Mohamed Khelifi, said he was finalising the Uganda-Algerian milk deal. However, the deal did not materialize.

At the time, Mr Khelifi said Algerian authorities had already tested Uganda’s milk and found that it was of high quality.

Under the deal, Uganda had been, just like next year, expected to export milk products worth $500m (Shs1.8 trillion), providing a buffer market for an increase in milk production, which according to DDA, has risen by 37 percent from 2.81 billion litres in June 2021 to 3.85 billion in 2023.

The sector remains a key revenue earner with the value of milk and related products increasing from $102.6m (Shs376.4b) in June 2022 to $264.5m (Shs970.5b) in June 2023.

The data further indicates that Kenya, which has in the last five years occasionally blocked Uganda’s milk from accessing its market, remains a key export destination for Uganda, taking at least 40.3 percent, which represents a value of Shs11.5b out of Shs28.6b total milk and related exports in the year ended June 2023.

Last year, Uganda had planned to start the Algeria exports with the first consignment containing 120,000 metric tonnes mobilised from Amos, Brookside, and Pearl dairies.

Mr Khelifi said then that Algeria would through importing powdered milk help to promote Uganda’s economic potential.

Solving new challenges

According to Internal Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire, who represented government when President Museveni visited Algeria in March 2023, he signed bilateral agreements in tourism, agriculture, energy, trade higher education and petroleum that are key in solving new and evolving challenges.