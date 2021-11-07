Uganda, Tanzania private sector leaders meet over East African crude oil pipeline

Mr Francis Nanai, the executive director Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (R), Mr Richard Kabonero Uganda’s High Commissioner to the United Republic of Tanzania (C) and Mr Zachy Mbenna, Director of Membership Services (L).

By  MONITOR REPORTER

Private sector stakeholders from both Uganda and Tanzania are set to strategize on their involvement in the execution of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.