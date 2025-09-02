Uganda to hire locomotives from Kenya

Uganda and Kenya have announced a raft of new strategies to have seamless movement of goods through the port of Mombasa, with the former mooting the possibility of hiring locomotives from the latter.

Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) Managing Director Bernard Kajuna has described the current status of Uganda’s locomotives as “isn’t good”, and that the country has four “inefficient and unreliable” mainline locomotives that ply the Kampala-border route.

“We have agreed with KRC that once we have capacity constraints, they can be able to send theirs to Uganda and then we can pay for the hire of these locomotives,” said Mr Kajuna.

“Currently and unfortunately, at URC we only have two locomotives while four are in the workshop and need about Shs12b; we have agreed to talk to government to get this money and buy spare parts,” he added, but said that whereas they are in the process of procuring 10 new locomotives, the time for delivering these them is about two-and-a-half years.

While Mr Kajuna didn’t divulge the terms under which Uganda would hire the locomotives, Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Managing Director Philip Jamuhuri Mainga said they have 56 locomotives and about 2,000 wagons operating the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) system.

“We want to have a seamless network so that Uganda, with its two locomotives or whatever, can have a seamless movement from Mombasa to Kampala, and that is what has been agreed and what our governments want.”

Mr Kajuna said the strategies, arrived at during the neighbouring countries’ quarterly meeting, also agreed to have a joint tariff.

“When we are charging a customer, KRC and URC should not charge their own tariffs; we shall instead charge one tariff and agree on the division ratio.