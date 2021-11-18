Ugandan appointed global ambassador for women empowerment in business

Ms Damali Ssali, a Ugandan author and entrepreneur has been selected as the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Ambassador for 2021 to represent Uganda.

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Ms Ssali brings together a host of experiences fostering opportunities for innovation and development for women entrepreneurs

Part of her mandate will include empowering women and girls to become active participants in the economy. This will be through igniting a network of women leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs to initiate startups.

