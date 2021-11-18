Ugandan appointed global ambassador for women empowerment in business

Ms Damali Ssali, a Ugandan author and entrepreneur has been selected as the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Ambassador for 2021 to represent Uganda.

Part of her mandate will include empowering women and girls to become active participants in the economy. This will be through igniting a network of women leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs to initiate startups.

Already this Friday November 19, with support from HiPiPo, Stanbic Business Incubator and Met Media, Ms Ssali will not only celebrate with but also support and empower women entrepreneurs in Uganda and across the region as she launches initiatives in support of entrepreneurial development and support for women in Uganda.

This initiative is in line with the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organisations (WEDO) Ambassadors programme across the globe to initiate programs, campaigns and mentorship programs with emphasis in adopting entrepreneurial support programmes that showcase new business ventures in technology, food production, fashion, retail, environmental and educational enterprises.

Ms Ssali brings together a host of experiences fostering opportunities for innovation and development for women entrepreneurs. In addition to being an Author and the Founder of the Ideation Corner she also identifies as Afro-optimist – emphasising Africa's modernity, exudes positivity, and celebrates “Africanness”. She does this through messages and images that highlight notions of technological progress, economic growth and Africa's dynamic and vibrant cultures.

As for Ideation Corner, it is not only a social impact investment fund, but on the other hand it also serves as source of inspiration to especially young people looking to become entrepreneurs in different professional field and many other aspects of life.