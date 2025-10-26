Ugandan enterprises strike trade and investment deals at IATF 2025

Ugandan manufacturers, exporters, agri-processors, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) secured multimillion-dollar trade and investment deals at the fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025), held in Algiers, Algeria.

Among the major highlights was Jber Coffee’s $33.4m export deal with Algeria’s Groupe Labelle.

Under the six-month contract, running from October 2025 to April 2026, Jber will supply 50 containers of coffee per month to the North African market.

“This is the biggest deal our company has ever signed,” said Abdel Rahim Gabriel, director of Jber.

“The main challenge remains high sea freight costs through Mombasa Port.”

Founded in 2020, Jber exports both fair average quality and graded coffee to Sudan, Egypt, the UAE, and Europe, accounting for over 5 percent of Uganda’s total coffee exports.

Uganda’s participation at the fair was spearheaded by the Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotion Authority (UFZEPA) in collaboration with the Ugandan Embassy in Algeria.

Uganda showcased a range of agro-processed products, crafts, and manufactured goods, underscoring Uganda’s drive toward value addition and export-led growth.

Exhibitors included Lato Milk (Pearl Dairy Farms), Wendi Farms, the Uganda Quality Coffee Traders and Processors Association, and World of Bees, a consortium of honey producers and exporters.

“We selected products that already have traction in the Algerian market,” said Doreen Kembabazi, UFZEPA’s senior communications officer. “Lato Milk and coffee are performing well here, and we’ve also received inquiries about cocoa and oil and gas opportunities.”

Beyond Jber’s success, several SMEs reported new partnerships and investment interest. Charic Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Exporters sold out all its exhibited produce, pineapples, passion fruits, bananas, chilies, and avocados, before the fair ended.

“We met potential buyers and investors from across Africa,” said Charles Mwirumubi, the company’s chief executive officer.

Masikalan Uganda’s founder, Babra Masikala, exhibited wines, soaps, and cosmetics, all of which sold out. “This fair has put my products on the global map,” she said. “I have secured potential investors from Nigeria and an invitation to Turkey in 2026 to showcase my products.”