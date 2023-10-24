Ugandan envoy woos Chinese investors 

Uganda remains an attractive investment destination with opportunities in tourism, agriculture and agro-processing, Oil and gas, human resources skills development, information technology, and science and technology, among others, according to Uganda’s consul general in Guangzhou, China.

According to Ambasador Judyth Nsababera, other investment opportunities include mining and mineral beneficiation, energy and Infrastructure development, among others.

“In line with that, I am glad to note that under the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Government of China remains committed to promoting Uganda’s and Africa’s industrialization, and these initiatives are the engines that we need to support production capacity, drive economic development and transform societies,” she said at Meta Incubator – Wisdom Valley, an Industrial technological innovation hub in Panyu District, Guangzhou to celebrate Uganda’s 61st Independence Anniversary and a special afternoon session with particular focus on promoting Ugandan coffee among Chinese consumers.



Amb Nsababera disclosed that the consulate will start the construction of a permanent home - Chancery and Official Residence in Guangzhou and that Uganda Airlines, the country’s national carrier is in the final stages of commencing direct flights between Entebbe International Airport in Uganda and Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou.

“I wish to assure you all of our full cooperation and support as you invest in Uganda and I invite you all to visit Uganda not only for business but also to experience our wonderful culture, fresh food, beautiful scenery of both fauna and flora, but most importantly to experience the warmth and friendship of the people of Uganda,” the ambassador added.