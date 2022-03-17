Ugandans in diaspora urged to invest home

Ugandans in the diaspora have been urged to invest back home so as to boost the local economy.

The senior presidential adviser on diaspora affairs, Mr Abbey Walusimbi, said the government is ready to work with people in the diaspora regardless of their political affiliation and other differences.

“I welcome all our diaspora to come home to do business, and use their innovation and selfless service towards the development of this economy that belongs to everyone,” he said.

He was addressing participants during the fourth diaspora stakeholders’ meeting held in Kampala on Tuesday.

Mr Walusimbi said countries such as Ghana have reaped big through engaging their diaspora and creating favourable investment opportunities for them back home.

He said the labour export business in Uganda is booming more than ever before and that more countries, including US and Canada, have opened doors for Uganda’s labour force.

“Before 1986, most Ugandans went out of the country as refugees and others ran into exile while investors shunned our country and most employers abroad didn’t consider employing Ugandans. We are improving on our labour supply while mitigating the gaps that exist,” he said.

Mr Walusimbi revealed that the government is planning to open up more professional job opportunities abroad as part of addressing the high levels of unemployment among the youth.

Mr Walusimbi noted that following allegations of human right abuse, poor pay and unsafe working conditions for some Ugandans in the diaspora, government has assessed more than 10 labour externalisation companies and training institutions.

He said they are currently compiling a report that they will present to the President.

The presidential adviser on gender and youth affairs, Ms Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, quoting statistics from the Bank of Uganda, said the diaspora sector contributes about $1.2 billion to Ugandans’ annual revenue.