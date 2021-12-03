UMA to push govt help businesses find feet again- Ali Alam

City businessman Ali Alam of Alam Group of Companies has pledged to use Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) board to which he’s a member to push government to enact policies that can help businesses find their feet again after Covid-19 shuttered the global economy.

According to him, Uganda has had a challenging two years period but with the on-going COVID vaccinations, there is light at the end of the tunnel for businesses.

“I will strive on the UMA board to encourage government to help business owners meet the COVID regulations for reopening to the public,” he said after being named one of the 18 members of UMA board at the December 2, 2021 AGM at the UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo.

To him, his membership on the board which will serve from 2021 to 2023 means a lot given that the economy has been hit hard by inflation.

To sustain business through the tumultuous Covid-19 period, he says his company adopted the measures that the Ministry of Health recommended to avoid or limit the spread of the virus.

“As a result, we were able to keep much of our workforce at work with few cases of interruption due to the pandemic,” he said.

The elective AGM, which is held once every two years offers a platform for members of the association to review the activities undertaken by the board and secretariat. During the AGM, members also engage in an elective process to vote for their category specific representatives on the UMA Board.

Elected members of the UMA Board

Mr. Deo Kayemba (UMA Chairman) -East African Roofing Systems Ltd

Mr. Alam Ali - Alam Group of Companies

Mr. Ramesh Babu - Kiboko Enterprises Ltd

Mr. Humphrey Nzeyi - Crown Beverages Ltd

Ms. Joseline Kateeba - Crest Foam Limited

Mr. Senyondo Mansuli - Mayondo Engineering Solutions Ltd

Ms. Joseph Steven Mpagi Kalibbala - Electrical Controls and Switchgear Ltd (ECS)

Mr. Aga Sekalala Jr. - Ugachick Poultry Breeders

Mr. Richard Mubiru - Southern Range Nyanza

Mr. Mwine Jim Kabeho - East African Packaging Solutions

Dr. Lalani Sikander - Roofings Group

Mr. Hemnabh Khatau - Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited

Mr. Simon Kaheru - Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Mr. Adinarayana Balcha - General Mouldings (U) Ltd

Ms. Sifa Kaddu - Peacock Paints

Hajji Ibrahim Lule – Lulex Enterprises

Mr. Senkumba Eddie - Nice House of Plastics