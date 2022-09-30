UMA trade fair to go on despite Ebola threat 

Government has said the 28th Uganda International Trade Fair, expected between October 3 and 10 will go ahead despite outbreak of the Ebola virus.

Speaking in Kampala yesterday, Dr John Baptist Waniaye, the Ministry of Health commissioner for emergency services, said that whereas, Ebola, which was first detected on September 20, is highly infectious, government had ensured it remains under control.

“Government has made sure that the virus is under control in areas of Mubende, Kiboga, Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts. So, the trade fair in Kampala is safe but people must [take precaution] ,” he said.

Mr Wanaiaye also noted that all suspected cases around Kampala and Wakiso districts had returned negative, revealing that the Ministry of Health will set up temperature measuring points at all entry points as a precaution.

The Uganda Manufacturers Association-organised trade fair has not taken place for over two year due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

In a statement yesterday, UMA said they had so far registered 920 exhibitors, of which 800 are local while the rest are foreign. UMA also indicated that they have registered participants from 25 countries.

Mr Deo J.B Kayemba, the UMA chairman, said government should prioritise local sourcing of public procurement by reserving sectors such as cables, iron and steel, textile, cement, transformers and furniture for Ugandans.