Umeme buyout declines to Shs921b in first half of 2023 

The government’s payment to Umeme’s shareholders when its concession expires in March 2025 has reduced as a result of a fall in the value of the company’s net asset in the first half of 2023, which dropped by Shs34.5b to Shs656.8b.

The power distributor , which trades on the Uganda Securities Exchange and is cross-listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, informed stockholders that its capital recovery rate was increased from 10.2 percent to 18 percent during the period.

This was higher than its underlying property, plant, and equipment’s weighted average depreciation rate.

Under the 20-year concession, Umeme does not own property, plant, and equipment from investments in its operations, which are classified as intangible assets on its balance sheet.

Instead, it is compensated for its investments through capital recovery at a percentage set by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA). The rate is recovered through power tariffs.

The average depreciation of Umeme’s underlying property, plant, and equipment is what determines its capital recovery rate.

“Under the lease and assignment agreement, the investment in intangible assets is recovered basing on depreciation rates of the underlying property, plant, and equipment,” Umeme said in its interim report for the period ended June 2023.

This approach ties the recovery of investments in intangible assets to wear and tear of the physical assets they are connected to.

The property, plant, and equipment, or intangible assets, which underlie Umeme’s operations include structures, substations, low-voltage lines, pole and no-pole service lines, and automobiles. Others are tools, computer equipment, furniture and fittings.

The benefits of intangible assets are recovered through capital recovery charges, which ERA has allowed in Umeme’s tariff structure.

This explains why prices of per unit of electricity increased this year because of the 7.8 percent rise in Umeme’s capital recovery rate.

At the end of the concession, the unrecovered capital investments will be a financial asset receivable as a buyout amount, Umeme said in a statement, but noted: “ERA reserves the right to determine the capital recovery rate for tariff setting purposes and may, therefore, approve a capital recovery rate different from the weighted average depreciation of the underlying property, plant and equipment.”

This is how Umeme recovers its costs and capital investments.

Therefore, when the capital recovery rate rose by 7.8 percent, the proceeds Umeme was entitled to following its concession fell.

The buyout amount, which is dominated by dollars, is computed as gross accumulated capital investments less of cumulative capital recovery charges expected to be allowed in tariffs at the time of transferring the distribution network to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

“The present value expected to be recovered as a buyout amount at the end of the concession was $251m (Shs921.4b) [from] $271m (Shs1 trillion)] [as at December 31, 2022:” Umeme said in its 2023 half year financial filings.

Investors who will hold onto their stock until March 2025, when the buyout is expected to happen, will gain from a significant increase in the value of their investments.

Umeme will hand back assets it leased from UEDCL when its concession expires.