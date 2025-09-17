Umeme’s half-year loss highlights long wait for buyout settlement

Formerly Uganda’s largest power distributor, Umeme swung deep into the red as it awaits the outcome of a protracted arbitration over its buyout claim.

The company, listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange and cross-listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, reported a net loss of Shs166.7b for the six months to June 2025.

This was a reversal of a net profit of Shs13b a year earlier.

The sharp downturn follows the expiry of Umeme’s 20-year electricity distribution concession on March 31, which left the company without revenue from power sales in the second quarter.

Umeme’s headline revenue tumbled to Shs503.5b in the period, less than half the Shs1.15 trillion recorded in the same period in 2024.

Assets shrank dramatically to Shs590b from Shs1.39 trillion a year before, reflecting periodic revaluations under international accounting rules as the concession wound down.

“Provisions have been made based on previous asset bases, which have been revalued to their current fair value… pending resolution of the dispute with government,” Umeme said in notes released together with its financials.

An amortization - the process of gradually writing off the initial cost of an asset - charge of Shs134b, adjusting intangible assets to their current valuation, weighed heavily on the bottom line, turning what had been a solid profit in 2024 into a steep loss this year.

The losses underscore the cost of delay in settling Umeme’s long-running buyout dispute.

Under the concession, Umeme was entitled to compensation for unrecovered capital investments when it handed back the distribution network on March 31.

Umeme submitted a $410m demand, but government authorised just $118.39m, or Sh9.43 per share - triggering arbitration in London, UK.

Through arbitration, Umeme is seeking an additional $292m.

Government has on different occasions challenged the claim and also, through different officials, accused Umeme of not investing in the distribution network as it neared the end of the concession.

For instance, while addressing residents in Wakiso District on Tuesday, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Irene Bateebe said that because Umeme had not invested in the distribution network in the last part of the concession, there were rampant power blackouts, especially in parts of Wakiso District, due to overloaded transformers.

“Nowadays, power keeps going off … we have finished troubleshooting and released that many transformers are overloaded because when Umeme was organising to go, they didn’t invest as planned for the last one or two years,” she said.

It is partly because of such arguments, which have been aired in multiple fora and advice from the Auditor General, that government disputes Umeme’s claims, with Electricity Regulatory Authority indicating that some of the claimed investments were never approved.

The uncertainty, therefore, is clouding investor confidence and impacting trading.



In July, Umeme surprised the market with an interim dividend of Shs222 per share, worth Shs351.6b.

The company did not disclose whether the payout was linked to the $118 million already received from government in March, raising questions about the cash flow strategy amid the unresolved claim.

The arbitration saga offers a cautionary tale about how Uganda handles large-scale public–private partnerships.



The drawn-out dispute threatens to erode goodwill in a sector where consistent foreign investment is vital for upgrading infrastructure and expanding access to electricity.

Umeme, which was listed on the USE in 2012, was once hailed as a model for privatising utilities.

Its performance and the transparency of its exit process are now being closely watched by regional and international investors.

As arbitration drags on, the company’s financial statements read less like balance sheets and more like a diary of lost time.

Assets have shrunk, there has been a surge in provisioning, and profits have turned to losses, which underscores the importance of prompt and predictable dispute resolution measures.

Despite its grim half-year, Umeme remains a household name.