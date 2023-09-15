Union secures better working conditions for Carrefour workers 

The Uganda Hotels, Food, Tourism, Supermarkets, and Allied Workers Union has successfully negotiated its first collective agreement with Majid Al Futtaim Group, the franchisee owner of Carrefour in Uganda, which effectively secures essential benefits and improved working conditions for more than 300 employees working with the supermarket chain.

The agreement follows an extensive negotiation, in which it has been agreed that Carrefour workers in Uganda will be given priority for all new or vacant positions within the company based on their existing qualifications, while benefiting from annual salary reviews and improved working conditions.

Under the agreement, employees will receive Shs200,000 when they take the mandatory 21 days of annual leave as well as 30 days of paid sick leave, while contracts must guarantee job security and clearly spell out aspects that warrant disciplinary misconduct, breaches, offences, and corresponding disciplinary procedures and actions.

Carrefour in this case is required to establish a disciplinary committee composed of union representation to safeguard workers’ rights and ensure fair treatment in all disciplinary matters, while the supermarket chain is also required to safeguard the health and safety of workers by ensuring that they have suitable uniforms, protective gear, and insurance coverage against accidents.

Mr Moses Mauku, the Uganda Hotels, Food, Tourism, Supermarkets, and Allied Workers Union general secretary, said the collective agreement provides job security, fosters better working conditions and protects Carrefour workers in Uganda against sexual harassment and discrimination.