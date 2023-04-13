URA wrong not to use value of used cars in determining taxes, court rules 

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has failed to overturn a judgement, in which it was found not to have powers to suspend use of the transaction value method in determining the customs value of an imported used vehicle.

The case stems from an August 7, 2013 judgement in favour of Testimony Motors, an importer of used vehicles, in which, in 2012, challenged powers of the URA commissioner customs at the Commercial Division of the High Court to omit the method.

Court heard that on July 30, 2010, Testimony Motors imported, a used motor vehicle from Japan and entered the same for customs purposes with a declared transaction value of $5,200 (11.6m) out of which it would pay taxes of $3,588 (about 8m) at the then considered dollar rate of Shs2,232.

However, URA rejected Testimony Motors’ declared value and instead appraised the importer using the fall back method, which increased the customs duty to Shs19.5m.

Therefore, in a 2012 ruling delivered by trial Judge Christopher Madrama, court found that URA had acted illegally when it excluded the transaction value method, which the importer had used for onward payment of taxes.

Court also ordered for re-assessment of the motor vehicle for customs duty and that, if it were found that Testimony Motors had paid over the assessed taxes, the excess would be refunded, with interest 2l percent per annum from the date of overpayment.

Testimony Motors was also awarded Shs20m in aggravated damages, interest thereon and costs.

However, dissatisfied with decision of the trial Judge, URA filed an appeal, praying for a ruling to quash the decision of the Commercial Division of the High Court, which had effectively abolished the use of alternative methods of valuation of imported used cars.

In the appeal, URA argued that the trial Judge had erred when he held that the Commissioner Customs had no powers under the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 to exclude the transaction value method as the primary method of valuation.

However, in a judgement delivered by a coram of three judges led by Justice Catherine Bamugemeireire, the Court of Appeal concurred with the trail Judge, noting that the Commissioner Customs had no powers to exclude the transaction value method and that the act of URA using a fall back method was unlawful.

“… it can be surmised that the … customs value of imported goods is primarily the transaction value method,” court ruled, noting that if URA had followed the sequence as provided for in the Fourth Schedule [of the East African Community Customs Management Act], it would have found the sequence of valuing imported goods, which falls in the order of transaction value, transaction value of identical goods, transaction value of similar goods, reversal of order of application of deductive value and computed values, deductive value, computed value and fall Back Value. Instead, court noted, URA decided to jump the sequence to use the fall back value method, instead of the first option of transaction value method.

“I, therefore, find no justification for [URA] deciding to use the fall back method yet the Act is specific on the procedure in case the transaction value method is not used,” court ruled, but also set aside aggravated damages of Shs20m, citing that URA was not accompanied with any malice or arrogance thus the trial Judge erred in making the award.

Other judges included Justice Richard Butera and Justice Stephen Musoto.