URSB bets on digital services to grow business registration 

Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has said it will rely on the newly launched Online Business Registration System to grow business registration by at least 50 percent.

The system gives users ability to access services such as registration of companies, business names, legal documents and insolvency, among others, online.

While addressing journalists in Kampala, Mr Alex Anganya, the URSB deputy registrar, said the system will allow users to create accounts through a self-service portal, make applications and get real time feedback.

“I am confident that this experience will greatly improve use of our services,” he said, noting that this will also reduce time and cost of business registration, ease access to business related information and drive economic growth.

Uganda still suffers business informality that largely contributes to poor planning and failure by government agencies such as Uganda Revenue Authority to realise desired tax revenues.

URSB will, therefore, also have to deal with the apathy among Ugandans related with business registration.

During the year, URSB noted, it had surpassed most of its set targets by more than 125 percent, due to enhanced usage of online services.

For instance, non-tax revenue collections increased from Shs39.2b in 2021 to Shs57.04b, which was above the Shs45.51b target.

During the period, a total of 46,860 new businesses and companies were registered, bringing the total number of formal businesses to more than 800,000.

The increase in business registration, URSB noted was also an indication of strong recovery of economy from the impact of Covid-19.