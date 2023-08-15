US lender stares at Shs18.6b loss from loan to Tugende  

A US financier, Goldfinch, is staring at a possible loss resulting from a $5m (Shs18.6b) loan - grossing to $6.3m (Shs23.4b) after interest – advanced to Tugende Kenya in 2021, part of which, it says, was irregularly lent to its parent company, Tugende Uganda.

In an update to a community of investors, Goldfinch indicated that while conducting a review of the facility, it had discovered that Tugende Kenya had made a $1.9m (Shs7b) loan to Tugende Uganda, which was in contravention of the facility agreement.

“On the back of this discovery, we … sought permission to remedy it. The intended path .. was to be an equity raise ... to plug the $1.9m (Shs7b) hole ... [we have] been working closely with the Tugende team [since February] … in this time … it has become clear that the situation in Tugende Uganda is much worse than we were initially led to believe,” the update reads in part, noting that the unauthorised inter-company loan, which sought to support the struggling Uganda business, “spread this contagion to Tugende Kenya”, thus exposing Goldfinch investors, yet Tugende Kenya had not grown its portfolio to a level where it would earn the profits needed to repay the loan.

The update further noted that the struggles related to the Uganda unit had been due in part to macroeconomic factors - specifically inflation and rising energy costs - and certain managerial missteps - mainly an aggressive headcount increase in 2022 – which had seen Tugende Uganda perform poorly.

Tugende operates a motorcycle taxi financing company through Tugende Global, as the holding company based in Mauritius, which wholly owns the Uganda and Kenyan units. The Ugandan unit, which is responsible for 89 percent of the group’s loans, has operated since 2012, while the Kenyan unit, which commenced in 2019, holds 11 percent of outstanding loans.

Mr Charles Mwanguhya Mpagi, the Tugende corporate affairs manager, last Thursday said in a statement that they were aware of Goldfinch’s investor update, quoting Mr Michael Wilkerson, the Tugende founder and chief executive officer, who noted that they were in discussions with all investors - including Goldfinch - on capital solutions that would guarantee positive outcomes to ensure long term sustainability.

“These discussions include advanced talks with strong candidates for new investment along with collaborative solutions with existing investors. We expect to share good news in the coming months as we finalise the detailed next steps,” he said.

Goldfinch, a decentralised credit protocol, in its update also noted that it had found out that many of Tugende’s clients had struggled economically, particularly in Uganda due to a rise in fuel costs, as well as global high inflation, which had made it harder for riders to meet their obligations leading to an increase in lease cancellations and resulting repossessions – thus impacting the company’s balance sheet.

Therefore, it noted it was now clear that there was need to restructure Tugende’s debt, which would lead to a material write-down, potentially of up to the full amount of the principal value of the loan to Tugende, noting that Warbler Labs, a tier one law firm, had already been appointed to protect Goldfinch’s interests.

Available data indicates that Tugende, which has its headquarters in Kampala, has over the years financed more than 52,000 clients, many of which such as boda boda riders are enabled to own assets such as motorcycles through a ride and pay approach.

Tugende also boosts of a powerful digital network that continues to grow into new sectors and new countries but with the same core focus of enabling driven entrepreneurs to own their future.

Loan write-down

Goldfinch indicates that whereas Tugende Kenya had been repaying interest on the loan, it had breached two covenants that were core in determining whether the money advanced to it would be recovered based on its assets and loan portfolios.

The covenants had required that loan-to-value, which signifies that the total amount of the loan outstanding over the course of the loan cannot exceed 80 percent of the value of the collateral and a tangible net worth of at least 20 percent of its total assets - calculated as the sum of tangible assets minus liabilities – are not breached at any material time.

The breach had been discovered in December 2022.

Goldfinch says it has started writing-down the priority assets of security in terms of repayment under the Tugende Pool, noting that by July 29, it had already written-down 12.5 percent of the $5m loan, which represents about $625,000 Shs2.3b) in value.