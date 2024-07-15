Use networking to build meaningful relations, Sebatindira tells women entrepreneurs

Former Uganda Law Society president and founder of Ligomarc Advocates Ruth Sebatindira has challenged women entrepreneurs to invest in networking as a long-term measure through which they can build meaningful connections that open doors to new opportunities.

Speaking during the annual Women Entrepreneurship Celebrations organized by the Ideation Corner Foundation in partnership with HiPipo and Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation (WEDO) in Kampala, Ms Sebatindira, said her more than two-decade entrepreneurship experience had taught her that networking is at the center of business success given its potential to allow knowledge sharing and business ideas brainstorming.

“Networking is not a one-day event, it is a long-term relationship. Establish expertise and credibility in your field, then network intentionally. Use networking to build meaningful connections that open doors to new opportunities,” she said.

The Women Entrepreneurship Celebration seeks to recognise exceptional women entrepreneurs leading Uganda’s transformation in different sectors of the economy.

The 2024 edition, attended by more than 100 women entrepreneurs, an improvement from the 50 participants in the second edition in 2022, sought to give women innovators an opportunity to build relationships with established entrepreneurs and celebrate milestones that women founders and business leaders have accomplished over the years.

Ms Damali Ssali, the founder of Ideation Corner and UN Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation (WEDO) ambassador for Uganda, informed participants that Ideation Corner, a social impact fund that supports youth and women entrepreneurs had partnered with WEDO to offer free artificial intelligence six-week course, in which women innovators would be taken through comprehensive weekly sessions focusing on different aspects of AI and its applications in small businesses.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising business, and I am excited to announce that Ideation Corner and WEDO, are launching an AI Empowerment Programme specifically designed for women entrepreneurs. The course will cover AI applications in small businesses, branding, data analysis, customer engagement, marketing, and sales,” she said, noting that participants will gain skills in using AI tools such as ChatGPT, chatbots, and data analysis platforms.

The course will be open to at least 100 women entrepreneurs who would have registered before this month.