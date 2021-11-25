We have challenges but we must improve standards - grain council

Grain producers under East African Grain Council have said whereas there are external challenges with grain export, the internal market is still huge yet under served.
Speaking at the international commodity trade procedures and processes training in Kampala, Mr Mhando Kimatha, the East African Grain Council trade policy researcher and advocacy manager, said Uganda currently produces about 5.5 million metric tonnes of grains, offering exporters and local dealers sufficient supplies.  
However, he said, quality continues to be a challenge, limiting potential for both the export and local markets. 

