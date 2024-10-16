We should create markets we have control over, says Rwabwogo

The Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development chairman, Mr Odrek Rwabwogo has said Uganda should create markets that it has control over.

Speaking during a press briefing to announce the outcomes of the Pan-African Congress Business Forum, Mr Rwabwogo said the US’ removal of Uganda from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) beneficiaries, was a wake-up call, noting that Uganda should establish markets in which it can sustainably trade.

“You can imagine we have been selling under Agoa but how many of us knew what we were selling, or the importance of the US market? Very few. So, we have lifted this to say that trading in the US is not only through Agoa. So, we are trying all ways to see that Ugandan products can penetrate to the US irrespective of Uganda being a member of Agoa,” he said, noting that Agoa was a false cushion, but efforts to set up trade hubs to market products in different countries such as Chicago, US, where 600 units of ready-to-drink espresso sachets of coffee from Uganda are traded, were starting to pay off.

Last year, the US removed Uganda from the Agoa preference scheme, citing increased abuse of human rights and the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.

Dr Olivier Kamanzi, the Pan-African Congress Business Forum chairman of the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce, said the move by the US to remove Uganda from the list of Agoa beneficiaries makes the initiative appear like a privilege rather than a right.

" … the way this Act was crafted is seen as a privilege," he said noting that because a country is required to meet certain criteria, whenever it is removed it feels like it is the victim.