What former attorney general Byaruhanga's Sh28b bet on Kenya’s Sidian Bank means for Uganda

Uganda’s capital is stretching beyond the Nile - and Mr William Byaruhanga is leading the latest charge.

The former attorney-general has acquired a 14.63 percent stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank for Shs28b.

It is a bold move that underscores how Uganda’s wealthiest professionals are venturing beyond traditional sectors such as real estate, sugar, and hospitality to stake claims in regional financial markets.

The deal is more than a personal milestone; it’s a signpost of Uganda’s growing confidence in cross-border banking and its place in East Africa’s rapidly evolving investment landscape.

Fourth-largest shareholder

Byaruhanga, who yesterday said “when time to comment comes, I will comment”, served as attorney-general from 2016 to 2021.

The 14.63 percent stake makes him the fourth-largest shareholder in Sidian Bank, which has emerged as one of Kenya’s fastest-growing banks.

His firm, Kenbe Investments, bought half of an investment vehicle dubbed Bakki Holdings Company from Centum Investments.

This gave the wealthy lawyer a direct stake in Sidian through Bakki Holdings Company, which owns 29.2 percent of the bank from the previous 40 percent.

The split of Bakki shares comes amid heightened deal-making in Sidian in the wake of Centum’s staggered reduction of its stake in the low-tier lender, which has seen new owners take control of the bank.

This follows the decision by Centum in January 2023 to end a pact with Nigeria’s Access Bank to sell its 83.4 percent shareholding in Sidian for Shs116.4b.

Centum instead opted for a staggered sale of its ownership, ceding a 43 percent stake to investment vehicles - Wizpro Enterprises, Afram, Pioneer General Insurance, Pioneer Life Investments, and Telesec Africa—for Shs86.6b.

Half of the remaining 40 percent stake was later sold to Byaruhanga’s firm, Kenbe Investments, cementing the lawyer’s dealings with Centum, which he joined as director in 2016.

Byaruhanga, who is close to the ruling elite, is a major real estate investor, holding prime properties, a hotel, a sugar company, and an interest in the Kasirye, Byaruhanga and Company Advocates law firm.

He owns 90 percent of Kenbe Investment, through which he acquired a stake in Sidian, with his wife taking the remaining 10 percent.

Sidian has six institutional investors after the sale of stakes by Centum and the exit of nine individual owners.

Byaruhanga is part of a class of Ugandan professionals leveraging their wealth to diversify into Kenya’s fast-growing financial sector.

For Uganda, his move underlines how the country’s moneyed class is increasingly comfortable playing in regional capital markets.

Integration opportunity

The deal reflects the deepening of East African Community (EAC) financial integration.

Ugandan investors have traditionally targeted local banks such as dfcu, Stanbic, or Centenary, but Byaruhanga’s foray into Sidian shows how borderless the industry is becoming.

As Kenyan banks hunt for deposits and expand into government securities, they provide a natural hedge for Ugandan investors seeking exposure to more liquid, higher-yield markets.

Sidian’s 4.5-fold profit growth in the first half of 2025 makes it especially attractive to cash-rich Ugandan businesspeople.

Political influence of business

Byaruhanga’s stake also highlights a trend among Uganda’s politically connected elite: pivoting from public service to private capital accumulation.



After leaving the Attorney General’s office in 2021, he has steadily built an empire spanning hotels, real estate, agribusiness, and now regional banking.

His connections in politics give him credibility in corporate circles.

And for Uganda’s legal fraternity, his trajectory - from partner at Kasirye, Byaruhanga & Co Advocates to investor in a Kenyan lender - underscores how legal expertise can underpin business success.

The lessons

Sidian’s growth trajectory, fuelled by aggressive investment in Treasury bills and bonds, offers a playbook for Ugandan banks grappling with thin margins and high non-performing loans.

Byaruhanga’s move may prompt Ugandan institutional investors to take bolder stakes in foreign banks or to replicate Sidian’s government-paper strategy at home.

East Africa’s wealth networks

The Sidian transaction also shows how wealth networks in East Africa are intertwined.

Centum Investments, long a magnet for politically savvy investors, has given Ugandans like Byaruhanga a chance to co-own assets previously dominated by Kenyan financiers.

For Uganda’s private-sector players, this is an invitation to broaden horizons; as capital markets deepen and ownership of key assets rotates, early movers stand to shape the region’s financial future.

Byaruhanga’s Sidian investment exemplifies how Uganda’s business and political class are weaving themselves into East Africa’s financial fabric, and how Uganda’s fortunes are tied ever more tightly to the region’s banking heartbeat.







