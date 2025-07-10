When opaque tax rules fail strategic business reform

A ruling in the case of Tunga Nutrition versus Uganda Revenue Authority has finally provided clarity on a taxable matter that had remained confusing – corporate restructuring – for a very long time.

At the centre of the case was Section 76 of the Income Tax Act that allows businesses to delay paying tax when there is no profit made, especially when assets are exchanged for shares between related companies.

The ruling changes how businesses can plan partnerships, joint ventures, and restructuring operations.

To understand the impact, we trace the beginning, starting with what Unga Group, Tunga’s parent company.

The storm that sparked the case

In 2022, Unga Millers Uganda, a subsidiary of Kenya's Unga Group, entered into a joint venture with its long-time Dutch supplier, Nutreco International B.V, to form Tunga Nutrition, an animal feeds production business.

As part of the deal, Unga Millers contributed assets - including land, fixed equipment, and business infrastructure - for a 50 percent stake in the new venture.

The transfer wasn’t just a paper transaction; it breathed new life into a dormant flour mill, which was repurposed into a feed plant.

The value of Unga’s contribution was Shs19.3b. But in 2023, Unga Group revealed in its annual report that URA had billed a tax of Shs12.2b, and corporate tax on a supposed gain of Shs11.9b.

But Unga wondered why a company reorganisation - not a sale – was being billed with such a huge tax bill, yet under the tax law, it qualified for rollover relief.

No money had changed hands, no profit made - just a strategic joint venture.

URA, however, interpreted the asset transfer as a taxable disposal, which prompted Unga to go to the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

But after a long wait, the ruling by the Tribunal has brought certainty to a grey area by setting out six clear conditions under which a transfer of business assets does not trigger immediate income tax.

In the ruling the Tribunal noted that the parties involved in the asset transfer must be resident companies, the asset must be used to generate income, the transfer must be at the asset’s tax written-down value, the consideration must be in shares, not cash, the transferor must retain at least 50 percent voting rights and there must be a genuine business purpose.

Most importantly, the Tribunal cleared up a common misunderstanding that just because no cash was involved doesn’t mean the deal is disqualified from tax relief, noting that as long as the legal conditions are met, the company can get rollover relief, no matter how the values look on paper.

Rollover relief doesn’t cancel tax - it simply delays it until the business actually makes a real profit from the deal, which then qualifies it to pay when it has gained something.

Why should you care?

The implications of the Tribunal’s decision stretch far beyond the boardroom of Tunga. It offers practical relief and legal certainty to a wide swath of corporate players - from agribusinesses to tech startups, from family enterprises to multinationals.

Here is how

Joint ventures are increasingly becoming central to Uganda’s economic transformation.

These collaborations often involve non-cash contributions such as land, plant, machinery, or proprietary systems in exchange for equity.

Thus, the Tribunal noted that if the transaction meets the six conditions (listed earlier), such transfers are not treated as disposals for income tax purposes, but are deemed to occur on a no-gain or loss basis.

This gives companies the freedom to structure joint ventures, without the looming fear of being taxed on phantom income - profits that exist only on paper, not in reality.

No internal restructuring tax

Corporate restructuring is part of normal business evolution. Groups shift assets between subsidiaries.

Companies spin off divisions to sharpen their focus. Others consolidate fragmented operations into single entities.

But previously, each of these steps came with a tax risk.

Thus, the Tunga case clarifies that such restructures - where shares are exchanged for business assets, and continuity of ownership is preserved - do not create taxable events.

“The assets were transferred at their tax written-down value, resulting in a no gain or loss position,” Edwin Sabiti, a tax candidate Attorney with AF Mpanga Advocates, says.

Attracting equity without panic

Startups often lack liquidity, but own valuable business assets - equipment, premises, intellectual property, or customer data.

In attracting investors, especially strategic partners, they may offer shares in exchange for these tangible assets.

But the fear of triggering income tax on gains that don’t exist in cash had deterred many promising deals.

“The Tribunal held that ... while this had an effect on the overall value of the Applicant arising from the transferred assets, it did not translate into a new book value for the shares,” Sabiti says.

In other words, the market value of the asset doesn’t need to match the nominal value of the shares issued.

What matters is that the asset is transferred at tax written-down value and that the transferor retains at least 50 percent ownership post-transfer.

For small businesses, this ruling means they can bring in equity partners and restructure ownership without facing immediate tax bills - a vital enabler for capital formation in the SME sector.

Legal certainty

For both local and foreign investors, tax clarity is not a bonus—it’s a necessity. Deals stall or collapse not just because of high taxes, but because of ambiguous taxes.

The Tribunal ruling sets an important precedent: the URA cannot override the intent of the law by invoking unrelated provisions to tax where no gain has been realized.

“To hold otherwise... would amount to levying tax on a notional gain that does not exist,” Sabiti notes, which he says the ruling now aligns to fit into international standards.

For foreign companies deciding whether to set up shop in Uganda or structure local partnerships, this judgment signals that Uganda can offer not just opportunity, but predictability, a critical lever in attracting capital in a competitive region.

The case also serves as a cautionary tale.

URA’s attempt to impose withholding tax—despite all rollover relief conditions being met—suggested a gap between policy and interpretation because tax enforcement must be principled, not opportunistic, especially in an era where Uganda needs every dollar of long-term capital it can get.

The bigger issue

Uganda’s tax laws - like those in many African countries - were crafted in an era when business was relatively simple: companies sold goods, earned income, and paid tax on cash transactions.

But business today has evolved. Strategic deals now take the form of equity swaps, asset-for-share arrangements, internal restructures, mergers, and joint ventures—complex transactions where value isn’t always exchanged in cash.

Yet, the tax framework hasn’t kept pace with this shift.

For years, companies looking to restructure or form partnerships have faced a minefield of uncertainty.

This lack of clarity had just made tax planning harder - it had made investors nervous.

Instead of enabling long-term business planning, the system had created fear of hidden tax liabilities, undermining confidence in Uganda’s deal-making environment.