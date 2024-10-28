Why Black Friday is becoming a calendar event in Uganda

Black Friday in developed economies such as the United States has since become a calendar event in several countries across the globe, especially Africa.

This year it will kick off November 29, unofficially marking the start of the Christmas shopping season not only in the United State but also in many countries in the global north.

Since 1980s when Black Friday became one of the anticipated calendar event, it has proven to be the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States. The ripple effect has been felt in many other countries where the event is marked. This is solely because it comes with highly discounted prices for most consumer products.

In Uganda, Black Friday is increasingly becoming a fixture with the likes of Jumia Uganda, one of the leading e-commerce company in the country, building a buzz around the trend.

Uganda’s Black Friday will kick off on November 01, 2024 with promotional sales and highly discounted products with a view to draw large crowds into shopping frenzy. Already several retail stores have signed up to offer wide variety of goods in discounted prices throughout the month of November. Importantly perhaps, this will be happening in virtual spaces in a bid to driving e-commerce growth and Innovation in Uganda.

According to Jumia Uganda, the driver of highly anticipated Black Friday campaign, it is about time the digital retail landscape in Uganda is revolutionized, explaining why the beneficiaries of the initiative will largely be online shoppers.

Speaking in Kampala, Jumia Uganda alongside key stakeholders, vendors, and partners’ unveiled exclusive discounts and offers that will benefit consumers across Uganda during Black Friday campaigns.

This year’s Black Friday gives shoppers access to over 400,000 products at “unbeatable” discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, home appliances, and lifestyle items.

The Black Friday campaign serves as a powerful platform for local businesses to reach new customers and boost sales, empowering entrepreneurs and fostering job creation. Jumia’s extensive logistics network, which partners with over 70 local delivery providers, ensures efficient distribution to all corners of Uganda, including rural areas, enhancing digital inclusivity.

“Jumia Black Friday is about making e-commerce more accessible to Ugandans. We're thrilled to partner with local sellers, offer up to 60% off on top products, and contribute to Uganda’s growing digital economy. As we expand, our focus remains on creating jobs and empowering entrepreneurs,” said Vinod Goel, Regional CEO -East Africa, Jumia.

Online shopping

The rise of e-commerce in Uganda reflects the broader digital transformation happening across Africa.

With increasing internet access and smartphone penetration, platforms like Jumia are unlocking new opportunities for consumers and businesses. Online shopping in Africa is projected to reach $75 billion by 2025, with Uganda playing a key role in this growth.

“As Jumia Uganda’s Black Friday campaign runs for the entire November, we remain committed to supporting Uganda’s digital economy, promoting entrepreneurship, and improving access to essential goods and services through our platform.