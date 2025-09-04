Why Prateek Suri invests where others don’t

When Prateek Suri walks into the room, he carries the calm confidence of a man who’s seen the world’s markets up close — and chosen to bet on places most investors avoid.

As founder of Maser Group, a company that grew to a $5 billion valuation before being acquired, Suri could have easily settled into the familiar comfort zones of global investing. Instead, he has doubled down on frontier markets — particularly in Africa — at a time when many international investors remain cautious.

“People often ask me why I keep investing in Africa,” Suri says, leaning back in his chair. “To them, it looks risky. To me, it looks like the future.”

That future, he explains, is hidden beneath headlines that focus on poverty and instability. What Suri sees is something different: youthful energy, untapped markets, and extraordinary talent waiting to be recognized.

“Africa is the youngest continent on earth. In Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali — you can feel the entrepreneurial spirit everywhere,” he says. “Yet so much of the world still undervalues this talent simply because of geography.”

For Suri, it’s not just about chasing returns; it’s about building where others hesitate, investing where the world hesitates to look. He describes this approach as equal parts business strategy and personal philosophy.

“Some investors want immediate comfort. I’ve learned that the real opportunities — the transformative ones — exist exactly where most people say ‘too difficult.’ That’s why Maser Group went deep into sectors like Mining, technology, and infrastructure in Africa,” he says.

But investing in hard places, Suri admits, demands patience and respect.

“You can’t come into a country, throw money around, and expect things to work,” he explains. “You have to understand cultures, listen to local entrepreneurs, and focus on long-term impact.”

It’s this attitude — a blend of contrarian boldness and humility — that sets him apart.

Throughout the interview, Suri returns often to the idea that Africa doesn’t yet fully realize its own worth.

“That’s the real tragedy,” he says quietly. “So many of these young people are brilliant — coders, engineers, designers — but they’re underpaid, underestimated, and under-recognized. If you gave them the same platform and trust that talent in Silicon Valley gets, they would build global companies.”

And what of the risks?

“Of course there are risks,” he says, smiling. “But there are risks everywhere. The difference is that in places like Africa, the upside is transformational — for people, for communities, for entire economies.”

For Suri, success isn’t just measured in dollars. It’s measured in the ability to see potential where others see problems — and to act boldly, even when few others will.