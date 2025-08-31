Why Uganda still faces higher borrowing costs

With nearly four decades in banking, 28 of them at Standard Chartered, Sunil Kaushal’s career spans geographies, industries, and the very evolution of banking itself.

He has held senior roles across corporate investment banking, wealth and retail banking, as well as country management, giving him a unique vantage point into the challenges and opportunities that shape financial systems.

Under his stewardship, Standard Chartered has cemented itself as a connector bank, linking capital, trade, and investment flows across markets.

It is against this backdrop of achievement, vision, and strategic clarity that we sat down with him to reflect on his journey, leadership philosophy, and the path he sees for the future of banking.

Market prioritisation and strategic focus

Kaushal says banking expansion is not about chasing every opportunity, but aligning opportunities with institutional strengths and client demand.

“Prioritisation of markets clearly comes from the size of the opportunity and where our strengths lie. So, there may be great opportunities where we may not have strengths or presence.”

Global banks do not act like development agencies; they deploy scarce capital where scale, client footprints, and market openness intersect.

His example of Saudi Arabia and Egypt illustrates this discipline. Once Standard Chartered secured licences and saw that both client presence and regulatory receptiveness aligned, the bank “put in a lot of resources” and now reports that those businesses “have done extremely well.”

That tells us two things: One, banks expand where they can leverage their comparative advantage, and two, regulatory welcome is as critical as market size in deciding where to bet big.

Capital market development and financial depth

Kaushal is candid about the limitations of countries like Uganda, where domestic markets are still shallow. He connects the dots between savings, regulation, and investor confidence.

“Capital markets are determined by various factors, the starting point being a good savings rate, the right infrastructure, right regulations, and you attract investors by having stable policies so that people, investors come in and invest.”

The idea here is that without deep, liquid domestic markets, economies remain dependent on hard-currency borrowing, which exposes them to volatility and currency mismatches.

He points out the importance of “stable currency, a monetary policy, and a regulatory framework which encourages flows of capital,” suggesting that consistency and credibility in policymaking matter as much as the mechanics of market-building.

His message for Africa is urgent: ‘Unleashing domestic institutional savings is not optional, it is the only way to reduce dependency on debt.’

Tackling the high cost of credit

The most important insight comes when Kaushal addresses Africa’s chronic problem of expensive credit.

He argues that domestic market depth is one part of the solution, but risk perception is equally decisive: “Countries pay higher costs because there is a perceived risk, and investors then demand a higher pricing.

Sometimes, the perceived risk of a country is far greater than the real risk because of lack of understanding.”

Here, Kaushal underscores Standard Chartered’s role as a bridge between investors and sovereigns. The bank’s “ratings advisory service” and investor engagement programmes are designed to narrow the gap between perceived and actual risk.

This reflects a hard truth in global finance: capital is priced not just on fundamentals but on narratives. If a country’s story is poorly understood, it will pay more to borrow.

At the same time, he highlights the role of innovation in reducing borrowing costs.

He points to “blended finance and structures that give access to long-term financing at the right cost”, as well as partnerships with multilateral agencies that provide risk cover in both project and trade finance.

The fact that Standard Chartered is “the largest project finance house on the continent” underlines how central such instruments are to bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap.

Standard Chartered’s infrastructure playbook

He makes it clear that Standard Chartered has long been embedded in Uganda’s development agenda.

The bank has been financing “roads, airports, power, transmission, industrial zones” - the backbone of any economy’s productive capacity.

“We focus on areas that are important for the country and government.”

What stands out here is not just past involvement, but a forward-looking pivot. Kaushal highlights “domestic manufacturing” and “adding value domestically” - a signal that Standard Chartered is aligning its financing pipeline with Uganda’s industrialisation and agro-value addition goals.

By pointing to industrial parks as the next area of focus, he is saying that the bank will back the transition from raw commodity dependence to higher-value domestic production.

That is both good development policy and smart banking, since value-added industries offer stronger capacity.

Innovative financing structures

Kaushal is not just talking about traditional loans. He lays out a toolkit of financing innovations designed to match Uganda’s needs with global capital pools. For example:

Export credit agency support to derisk large projects.

Sukuk (Islamic finance), which he calls “a large pool of capital available to get into hard assets, infrastructure assets”. This is relevant since Islamic finance is under-tapped in East Africa, yet offers Uganda a way to diversify funding sources.

R&D financing, a niche but increasingly attractive channel in an era of high interest rates, allows projects to access more favorable terms. Sustainable finance, where he notes there are still “large amounts” of capital available for green and socially responsible projects.

This illustrates Standard Chartered’s strategy of being more than a lender - it positions itself as a structurer of deals, helping governments and corporate projects to unlock global capital.

Why not oil and gas? The bank’s sustainability filter

When pressed on Uganda’s high-profile oil and gas projects, such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and the Standard Gauge Railway, Kaushal’s answer is measured, acknowledging the bank’s track record in infrastructure financing. He notes that “we were the pioneers in terms of financing [SGR] in neighbouring countries.”

But when it comes to Uganda’s oil pipeline, he points to sustainability restrictions. “There are certain sectors where we cannot participate given our own position statement on sustainability … we make conscious decisions, we balance the trade-offs.”

This reflects a broader shift in global banking. Multinationals like Standard Chartered now weigh reputational, regulatory, and environmental considerations alongside financial ones.

In practice, it means Uganda may find it harder to finance oil-linked projects through global banks committed to net-zero pledges.

While Kaushal frames it as a matter of making “the right decision”, the subtext is that Uganda’s future financing will increasingly have to be structured around sustainability themes.

Why exit retail business now?

Kaushal says Standard Chartered’s decision to sell its retail (wealth & retail portfolio) business in Uganda is not about financial weakness.

“These are profitable businesses,” he stresses, adding that the decision is “determined by scale and where we think the right ownership lies.”

This signals two things: Scale economics matter. In retail banking, scale is everything - the cost of distribution, digital infrastructure, and customer acquisition is simply too high in small markets unless you are dominant. For Standard Chartered, Uganda’s retail market is not large enough to justify global-scale investment.

Strategic focus matters more. The group has chosen to double down on segments where it can differentiate: affluent banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, and sovereign financing.

Retail in Uganda doesn’t fit that picture. So, it makes sense to “move the portfolio… to the right owner.”

In essence, Standard Chartered is pruning its portfolio - not retreating, but handing retail to players better suited to scale it. Kaushal notes that the outcome will be “the best for both sides … and for our people, whom we are absolutely focused on ensuring that they have the right transition.”

Doubling down on sovereign priorities

If retail is being de-emphasised, where does the focus shift? Kaushal leaves no ambiguity: “Our focus is aligned to these priorities of government … we are excited about the ten-fold growth that the government has set its targets on.”

Standard Chartered is positioning itself as a sovereign partner, not just a bank.

The core strengths he outlines - “capital markets, project finance, and being a connector of capital” - are precisely the levers Uganda needs to unlock its ambitious infrastructure and industrialisation agenda.

By aligning with government priorities, the bank is ensuring relevance in Uganda’s growth story.

For example, supporting “tenfold growth” means financing everything from power plants and roads to industrial parks and sustainable projects.

And because Standard Chartered has global structuring expertise, it can tap pools of capital that local banks cannot — whether that’s export credit agency funding, Sukuk, or sustainability-linked financing.

Investment banking and risk management

Kaushal responds to the question about investment banking in frontier markets by returning to first principles: risk is ubiquitous, but what distinguishes strong banks is how they manage it.

“Risk management is what we do daily… risk lies in every business, including in investment banking or banking, but management of the risk, which we believe we can do extremely well, has been a competitive advantage for us.”

Here, he emphasizes Standard Chartered’s originate-to-distribute model — where the bank structures deals, brings in other financial partners, and spreads risk rather than holding it all on its balance sheet.

He describes it as “an all-weather proven model… even in times of stress in certain countries.”

This is significant for markets like Uganda. It means investment banking is not “too risky” if done properly — the risk is not eliminated but diversified and shared.

It also signals that Uganda’s future mega-projects will likely require such syndication and risk distribution, rather than relying on a single bank to carry the entire exposure.

Skills for the modern bank

Kaushal moves beyond risk to what capabilities modern banks must have to thrive. His emphasis is clear: “You have to stay ahead and innovate because the world is changing.”

Three key skill areas stand out from his response: Digital delivery: Clients today demand 24/7 access, which requires strong systems, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

Efficiency through technology: He highlights Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an investment priority. It is not just a buzzword but a way to drive cost efficiency and free up capital for innovation.

Content, ideation, and structuring: This is critical — Kaushal insists banks must lead with intellectual capital, not just financial capital. Having “the right people, the right products, the right skill sets” allows a bank to design tailored solutions rather than just lending money.

The takeaway is: in today’s banking, ideas are as valuable as capital. For Uganda, this is a challenge: building a pipeline of professionals with structuring, advisory, and digital banking skills will determine how competitive local banks can be in the future.

Leadership lessons for volatile markets

Kaushal’s leadership philosophy is forged in volatility. He stresses persistence, clarity, and resilience: “Belief in yourself… and being persistent about it is important, especially in the markets that we operate. Change is constant, and volatility is also very frequent.”

His advice is practical: Have a clear strategy and commit to it.

Be bold and decisive, even when decisions are tough.

Don’t be distracted by short-term turbulence — focus on long-term outcomes.

This mindset allows global banks like Standard Chartered to thrive in emerging markets where shocks — from commodity swings to political instability — are part of the operating environment.