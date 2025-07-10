Will free zones help turn Uganda into an export hub?

Uganda has been recording good growth in export earnings, recording an annual average of $4.55b over the last 10 years.

Data from Bank of Uganda indicates that in the 10 years to 2024, export earnings more than tripled from $2.66b in 2015 to $8.66b, supported by growth in manufactured exports from $248.52m to $391.55m in the period.

However, the pace of growth remains low compared to import outflows, which in the 10 years to 2024, have more than doubled from $6.05b in 2015 to $14b.

The comparisons, therefore, point to one thing - government must re-strategise to cut back on the import bill by increasing local production and investing in value addition.

In the last five years, government has sold import substitution as a key solution.

And to implement this, government has put in place measures and institutions such as the recently modified Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority, which sets the stage for value-added production.

The Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority was created out of the merger of Uganda Free Zones Authority and Uganda Export Promotions Board under the 2024 Policy on Rationalization of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure.

The merger combines the mandates of regulating free zones and promoting exports, two pillars essential for stimulating sustainable industrial growth and transforming Uganda into an export hub.

And now that the merger has been consolidated, Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa says, it is time the Authority carries forward Uganda’s socio-economic advancement agenda by promoting industrialisation, creating jobs, and increasing export earnings.

“It [will] implement Uganda’s trade strategy, focusing on diversifying export products, reducing the trade deficit, and improving the competitiveness of Ugandan goods,” he says.

This, he notes, will be achieved through transforming the country into a manufacturing and export hub, by facilitating the development of special economic zones, enhancing export capacity, and ensuring regulatory efficiency.

“Our core focus is to transition Uganda from a raw material exporter to a source of value-added products,” he says.

The Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority has previously said that during 2019, it created 8,600 jobs, earning the country $154m - still low but high compared to what was invested.

Hez Kimoomi Alinda, the Authority’s executive director, says that apart from foreign trade, they have a larger plan to improve local trade and invest in export-oriented ventures.

However, he says, Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority cannot do this in isolation, thereby urging the private sector, development partners, and investors to support Uganda’s transition to a globally integrated, export-driven economy.