Mujasi making quality footwear accessible

From struggling, Pauline Mujasi has learned her lessons to become a successful businesswoman. PHOTOS | JOAN SALMON

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Frustrated at wasting hundreds of pounds every year on shoes that were simply not lasting, Pauline Mujasi  jumped in feet-first and founded ‘Shoe Bar,’ with the aim of shaking up the school shoe market and providing parents and children with a better product.

With a warm and carefree voice, I listened to the person on the other side and I was captivated. However, there was no telling that Pauline Mujasi has endured some tough times to stay on top.

