Murchison biodiversity: How oil production, wildlife blend

From Tangi Gate, the stunning landscapes and abundant wildlife, including warthogs and hippos, as well as tourists driving and stopping for wildlife viewing, mark the route along the new tarmac road until you arrive at the Jobi-2 (J-2) site. Upon a near-1km left turn, overlooking the picturesque Pakwach Bridge on the River Nile along Gulu-Arua highway, stands Tangi Gate with the ‘Welcome to Murchison Falls National Park’ label neatly scribbled on a giant piece of concrete works leading into the park. The trip is quickly boosted by the awe-inspiring sight of the park’s giant mammals, the prized elephants, buffalo, and antelopes, among others, a slight distance from the gate.

J-2, seated in the neighbourhood of Pakuba Airstrip, is one of the initial exploratory and appraisal well pads that TotalEnergies established during the exploration stage of the oil project, nearly eight years ago. On this site, marked by a green stone, giant trees, and GPS coordinates, a once vast 100x100 square-metre crater-like estate has been carefully restored. In the area, just like J-2, scores of exploratory well pads, including Jobi-4 East, JBR-5, Jobi-2 East, among others, have since been fully restored as close as possible to the original state. An average 2km drive drifted us into the Jobirii-9 (JBR-9), a giant masterpiece overlooking J-2; this is exactly where the fifth well pad is being established inside the park.

In the vicinity of JBR-9, several earthmoving trucks and low-beds took turns entering the facility to deliver an assortment of equipment to finish the establishment of the pad before the giant rig was relocated to excavate the next well pad, JBR-10. The rig and the associated facilities sit in a 100x100 square-metre estate submerged by excavating and heaping the soil all around the facility, creating a bound wall as tall as eight metres. Mr David Ochanda, an industrial ecologist, said the rig is operational with several parts visibly turning, although one can hardly hear sounds emitted by the metallic parts of the giant equipment, except for an adjacent generator.

“Even that of the generator is also concealed, and the noise is well managed so as not to let it go beyond the boundaries of this pad. This is what we call the silent rig that is specifically designed for this project because it is in a sensitive area that requires proper mitigation and management of noise to the lowest level possible,” Mr Ochanda, also the TotalEnergies biodiversity manager, explained. All around the pad is the vegetated band wall composed of soil originally excavated from the well pad site and heaped to create the wall. Inside the pad, the uniform dirty-yellow colouring of everything—from toilets, the pad, generators, container housing, vehicles, bulldozers, crane lifters, etc—is hard to overlook. It turns out that during the exploration period—which ended about eight years ago—the white colours that were a favourite of the engineers turned out to be scary to the animals and impacted the lives of animals.

After initially trying out a green hue, they settled for an ochre-grey-yellow colour that blends well with the natural environment in the park, both in the dry and wet seasons. Only the rig stands up in a unique red and white colour. “The rig’s colour is a standard international colour coding which we cannot change specifically for facilities that are that high,” Mr Ochanda disclosed. Before clearing and establishing each of the well pad sites, both TotalEnergies and the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) conducted comprehensive assessments (environmental and social impact assessment-ESIA), including other baseline studies. This is said to have enabled the project to appreciate the diverse flora and fauna, including subsurface life.

“All that gave us a deep understanding of what was here before and what we should be monitoring as excavation happened, and now with all these sites here, we keep monitoring every month to see that the original species that used to be in this area and ensure they are not being impacted by the operations that are ongoing,” Mr Ochanda stated. Whereas the oil rigs are designed to operate temporarily for a short period, they are set to be replaced by unmanned well pads, implying a significant reduction of infrastructure within the pad. “This vegetated band wall is to help us minimise the visual impact from tourists like yourself. If you go to tour the park, you don't want to see well pads, and you want to see natural areas […] Animals also don't want to come and start seeing a lot of this infrastructure,” Mr Ochanda explained.

After using ordinary rigs that generate a lot of noise during the oil exploration phase of the project, a silent rig was used for the production stage. Mr Alex Atukukwase, the PAU monitoring officer, also offered that “all the lights inside the well pads are designed to bend inwards into the well pad with warm (yellow) lighting to help us mitigate light pollution.” The lifespan of each well pad is projected to last approximately 25 years, the period after which the oil production cycle is expected to deplete.

It was in September 2022 when the first of the (modern) silent rigs set foot in Uganda to be established within the Kingfisher Development Project (KDF) in Kikuube District. The LR8001 Kingfisher drilling rig (which can drill up to 8,000 metres) with its mast height (derrick) of 60.5m, was transported in over 250 trucks. Assembled in eight weeks, the equipment was tested and officially commissioned for work on January 24, 2024. Mr Ali Ssekatawa, PAU’s director for legal and corporate affairs, said three other automated (walking) rigs that operate silently have since been acquired, including SINOPEC 1501 (Rig 1), SINOPEC 1502 (Rig 2), and SINOPEC 1503 (Rig 3) to be operated by TotalEnergies.

All these development rigs in both the Kingfisher Development Area (KFDA) and the Tilenga project are automated and soundproofed to meet the National Noise Emission Standards (Day- 60dB, Night – 40dB), hence the name ‘silent rigs, Mr Ssekatawa revealed. TotalEnergies has decided to reduce the Tilenga project’s footprint in the Murchison Falls National Park. The project’s temporary and permanent installations, including well sites, will take up less than 0.05 percent of the park’s land area. The number of sites to drill the 140 wells has been limited to 10. These 10 sites have been designed to be as compact as possible, with a minimised visual impact.

Each of the well pads is set to be synchronised with several other wells from which oil is drained to the well pad through an underground pipe system. The extracted oil from the different well pads is then conveyed to the central processing facility (CPF) via a designated underground pipe system. To avoid tampering with the wetlands and the delicate ecosystems in the Albertine Graben, especially the Delta and Ramsar sites, the engineers conduct scheduled works until the pipeline works on a particular corridor is complete.

Currently, progressive works on the entire pipeline system before the first oil jets out is said to be at 65 percent.

“The pipeline today is buried, but there are some areas, in wet areas, where we left them to be operated only during the dry season. Because in the dry season, your impact is minimal. You can operate and then later on restore and come back. But if you do that in a wet season, then you can have much more impact. So we also avoid it through scheduling in the seasons,” Mr Ochanda said.

Five years ago, the government and the developers conducted a study by collaring several animal species using satellite collars, including elephants, giraffes, lions, hyenas, and other apes. According to Total Energies Ltd, the animals’ real-time movements in these areas were monitored. However, it was found that the animals maintained their ranges and were not moving out or far from the studied regions. The latest study (done every four years) also showed that carnivores, including lions, currently about 206 in number, leopards, and hyenas, about 250 in number, maintained their ranges. The project designers are also installing animal crossings along the pipeline, including the tourists’ right-of-way.

“To avoid the impact of too many access roads getting to each of the well pads, we establish single tracks or access roads that go to the well pads and the footprint area. Having several access roads would create a lot of impact,” Mr Atukwase said. While initially, the CPF was meant to sit inside the park (in the north) where the largest volumes of oil are located, Business Outlook established that the decision to relocate it to Buliisa District resulted from the potential of a significant impact it would cause on wildlife.

Biodiversity plan

In June 2022, TotalEnergies launched the Tilenga Biodiversity Program, an initiative aimed at protecting and conserving biodiversity in and around the Tilenga project area, hinged on four key pillars, including reducing human pressures and strengthening the ecological resilience of the Murchison Falls protected area through enhanced park protection and community-based management. It’s also targeting the protection of 10,000 hectares of natural forest threatened with deforestation, as well as managing and restoring wetlands along the southern bank of Lake Albert.