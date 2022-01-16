Nambasa makes a living from flying drones

Nambasa operates the drone while filming in Karamoja. She has travelled across the country with her drone. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Drones have become just another necessary device in the toolbox for film creators, both big and small. At many social functions, drones are becoming more popular on budget, so they have become practically indispensable. For 27-year-old Sabrina Nambasa Kalibbala, commonly known as Brina Drone, flying drones with a contagious smile is her calling.

Sabrina Nambasa Kalibbala has realised that drones are an extremely useful tool for her production work pulling off epic shots and earning her a living.

