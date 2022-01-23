Namujju uses fashion to tackle discrimination, waste problem

Juliet Namujju is an innovation enthusiast using fashion to take on discrimination against people with disabilities and Uganda’s waste problem. PHOTOS | COURTESY

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Sustainable fashion brand, Kimuli Fashionability, distributes windowed facemasks out of upcycled garments and accessories out of plastic waste.

Growing up in poverty as an orphan raised by her single grandmother in a remote village in Uganda, Juliet Namujju knows what victimisation owing to disability can do to a household. As such, she valued even what others considered as waste to make her own toys. 

