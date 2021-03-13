Nassaazi ekes a living from beautifying women 

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Between 2018 and 2019, Peace Glosh Nassaazi was living in Kenya and hair maintenance was close to impossible seeing that plaiting was really expensive for her at KShs1,000 (Shs36,000).

“I cut it scalp short and it felt better since I did not have to spend on it. However, when I came back to Uganda in December 2018, I did long artificial dreads which I had for 2019, even when I returned to Kenya until August when I removed them.”

Without any option, Nassaazi went to YouTube to find ways of maintaining it with the available natural/kitchen home products such as avocado, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar eggs, and rice water.

“The information garnered was empowering and also grew my long seated passion for beauty.”

The founder of GloshGlam Beauty Company, Nassaazi’s emphasis is to make females look elegant through makeup and satin hair bonnets that preserve hair quality.

“While the official journey started on June 26, 2020, I had nursed the idea for a while. Despite putting my baby out to the public through word of mouth and social media platforms, I didn’t have any products at hand.”

All she knew was that she could do simple make- up from the knowledge she had and had been doing it for herself. “I got clients in lockdown and also did some braiding since I had started attending the cosmetology course in March 2020 at Tem International School of Beauty and was using YouTube a lot.”

Looking at starting out, Nassaazi says it was not really hard because she used the lock down to enrol for a digital marketing course by Google garage.

“I was introduced to this free course by Ronald Ssuna, a digital marketer. Upon getting certified, I started working on my business plan and that’s when the satin hair bonnets joined her product and services line,” she said.

After lockdown, in June, Nassaazi started looking for satin material, elastics, threads that accompany the stitching process from some of the then opened fabric shops. “These were bought using Shs400,000 which was my savings coupled with money from a close friend, Ivy. Then my aunt, Eunice Kisaakye, bought me a mini sewing machine.” With bonnets as one of her core business items, she embarked on learning sewing skills off YouTube.

First client

“While I didn’t have products, on posting on Facebook on June 26, I got my first client who took three bonnets from which I earned Shs60,000. She actually sent the money before receiving the bonnets and I had them delivered the following day,” Nassaazi explains.

On seeing it was really working, Nassaazi got the encouragement to work even harder, do more research and over time, she has picked several lessons from her clients.



“With an online business, some people pay before receiving their products while others could even pay and pick them in a month’s time. With that, I needed to continually show that I am reliable and trustworthy which is really working.”

Despite being majorly online, she also has pick up points such as at Faiba Plaza where a friend runs a mobile money business, where she directs her clients. “They also come to TEM international school of Beauty for hair services and make up. On the whole, I am mobile.”

Prices

Nassaazi has also gone ahead to research on those that went before her in the same business to understand how they do business such as pricing. “That is how I came up with Shs20,000 and Shs30,000 for the cost. I also consider the production cost so that it doesn’t go higher than the product cost,” she says.

Despite the humble beginnings, Nassaazi says, everyday her business kept on getting better and bigger.

“To makeup (Shs50,000 and above), braiding (Shs30,000-Shs50,000 labour) and satin bonnets, I added satin pillowcases, satin robes and satin shower caps which are Shs40,000 a pair, Shs50,000-Shs80,000 and Shs20,000 respectively and are made on order. We also hit six digits during last year’s black Friday sales. During this time, I created a campaign to make my clients feel appreciated where I introduced new packages such as ‘mummy and me’ package which were sold on discounts between Shs30,000 and Shs40,000,” Nassaazi says.

Social media

She markets her products on almost every social media platform, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and WhatsApp as GloshGlam. “I never stop doing it every day, and that’s how I get my clients.”

Nassaazi continues to learn thus enrolling for different online courses. “Currently, I am doing an online business course at the University of the People (UOP). I also attend online business summits on the LinkedIn App and my uncle Mr Nicolas Matovu has also been of great support rendering lots of knowledge and guidance such as business management, marketing skills, client care, and administration and leadership skills,” she explains.

The cosmetology diploma at Tems International School of Beauty cost her Shs1,000,000. “While I am yet to graduate, I am very good at hair styling and awaiting certification.”

That said, there have been several challenges. For example, in the recent past, clients would book products without pay and she kept them. “However, I learnt never to keep unpaid for products. Others did not pay even after receiving the products which was a lesson thus changing the terms and conditions to payment before delivery to cut back on losses.” Looking back, she wishes she knew some financial management skills.

“There are many mistakes I have made in my business such as lowering my product price because some clients complained about the price, selling unpackaged products which affected their look and value. I also used to make free deliveries due to the excitement I had for my business which made me get into losses most times. Later, I came up with solutions to these mistakes; made fixed prices, came up with great packaging that gave my products a beautiful look and value, and my clients have also learnt that they have to facilitate for their product delivery fees, especially those out of Kampala. The other issue is not having a specific location for my clients to come through at their convenient time.”

Triumphs

Frowns aside, Nassaazi celebrates being really good at digital marketing thus handling it all by herself. She also got a better and bigger sewing machine. “With this, I can do more than before. Besides that, I started some projects such as a piggery farm and I am now saving to buy land and it’s really working out. I have also been able to export my products to countries such as Kenya, UK, and USA,” she reveals. That said, she would never have done all these without the support of her family and God’s faithfulness.

Future

She is bent on having one of the biggest hair and beauty brands with products such as cosmetics, hair pieces, hair creams, and beauty creams. “That is coupled with a big salon spot that works on people of different walks of life with therapy.”

Nassaazi also looks to empower the youth in her generation the Christ way and teaching young girls to have confidence in themselves. “I love seeing confident girls. That’s why I normally compliment them when I see something amazing about them, it awakens the queen in them.”

Sewing tips

Satin is a beautiful fabric to use for clothing as it is fluid, glossy and has a good drape. However, the qualities that make it great to wear also make it rather difficult to sew.

That doesn’t mean that as a home tailor you should avoid it at all costs, as with a few tips and time and patience it really is not too scary. Pinning satin can leave holes in the fabric so only place pins within the seam allowance.

•Do not use your regular pins as they could snag and ruin the fabric. Use fine pins that are designed for use with satin.

•When you are laying out your pattern pieces ready to cut your fabric, make sure that all the pieces are going in the same direction. They should either all be on the straight grain or all on the bias.

•You should not have one piece on the bias and one on the cross grain. This is because satin has a shine to it and reflects light differently depending on how the piece is cut. If the pieces are all in different directions the nap will be obvious, each different piece will look a slightly different colour and the garment will be ruined.

•You should also have a look at your pattern and how it will be cut. You don’t want to have too many seams, as the more seams you have the higher the chance of puckering.

•Also, you should look at what grain line your seams lie on. Seams on the straightwise grain will pucker more easily than those on the bias. So it may be beneficial to cut your pattern on the bias instead. Additionally cutting on the bias will help reduce the amount of fraying seen with satin.

Cutting

•Satin is tricky to cut as it likes to slide about. So to minimise the amount it shifts lay the fabric on top of some tracing paper. Place the pattern on top and pin through all three layers. Cut through the fabric and the paper together.

•Always cut the fabric in single layers. It is more time consuming to do this, but if you don’t you will be left with two uneven pieces as the two layers will move when you cut.

•Use very sharp scissors as this will prevent frayed edges and pulled threads that could ruin your fabric.

