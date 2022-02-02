One million rural households to benefit from $50million govt fund  

Members of the Kibuku District Organic Farmers Association (KIDOFA) are among a section of other farmers’ groups that have benefitted from the funding. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 has disrupted global growth, impacting at least 77 percent of Uganda's population in rural areas, many of whom are deemed needy and vulnerable.

Government has said it is on track to improve at least a million rural households in 17 districts through the Local Economic Growth project.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.