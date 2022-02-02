One million rural households to benefit from $50million govt fund  

Government has said it is on track to improve at least a million rural households in 17 districts through the Local Economic Growth project.

The five-year project implemented by the Ministry of Local Government through the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, seeks “to improve livestock production by 25 percent, access to drinking water by 75 percent, financing the acquisition of 729 pieces of farm equipment, and financial support for farmer groups across a variety of agricultural produce, among other initiatives.”

Speaking in Kampala on Wednesday, Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi said government was committed to make remarkable progress in the quest to stimulate local economic growth and development.

“Our top agenda involves taking the nation from low to middle-income status by collaborating with like-minded players in the private sector,” he said noting that “sustainable development is strongest when we harness collective power”.

The project, according to government, is already benefiting more than 6,000 small-hold farmers with at least 4.3 million seedlings of high-value cash crops for the export distributed in addition to 375 tonnes of organic and chemical fertilizers, 20 kilogrammes of fruit and vegetable seeds for income and nutritional security and 1,821 tools and equipment availed to farmers.

The project, which is funded by the Islamic Development Bank, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development and the Qatar Fund for Development is part of the $2.5b fund that seeks to raise the poorest out of poverty in Islamic Development Bank member countries.

It is implemented under the Lives and Livelihoods Fund in the districts of Aleptong, Katakwi, Kumi, Kibuku, Gomba, Nakaseke, Kyenjojo, Bunyagambo, Kabarole, Ntoroko, Buyende, Buikwe, Tororo, Adjumani, Nwoya, Rukungiri and Luwero.

Dr Umar Issahaq Iddrisu, the Islamic Development Bank Uganda country manager said the Local Economic Growth project has been instrumental in providing food security and increasing income for smallholder farmers in rural communities through provision of inputs, skills, access to finance and enabling infrastructure for the rural communities to prosper.

“Restoring human dignity is a cornerstone of the vision of Islamic Development Bank and part of our commitment to supporting our member countries to achieve this through their development plans,” he said, adding that “relationships are more enduring if they are built on mutual ambitions, respect and equality where all parties are empowered.”

Post Covid-19 recovery

Mr Ben Kumumanya, the Ministry of Local Government permanent secretary observed that Covid-19 had exacerbated an already precarious poverty situation worsened by deterioration of food and nutritional security.

“There is need to work with local governments to improve innovation around eco-friendly agriculture to unlock market-driven value-chains for vulnerable communities,” he said.

Through the Local Economic Growth project, government will also aim at enhancing post-Covid-19 recovery and resilience in response to disrupted supply chains and market linkages which have affected production and livelihoods among Uganda's rural communities.

This, government says, will be achieved through prioritising investments, improving rural infrastructure, water production for both agriculture and domestic use, food security and access to inclusive economic empowerment through participative microfinance.

Covid-19 has disrupted global growth, impacting at least 77 percent of Uganda's population in rural areas, many of whom are deemed needy and vulnerable.

“Closing such disparities among rural communities is critical if meaningful economic growth and transformation is to be achieved,” Mr Kumumanya remarked.