Productivity and sustainability: The new language of business

The Executive of today must be fluent in two languages – productivity and sustainability. Prior to this, the role of the Executive was to maximise shareholder value, it was profit at all costs, in all ways. All that mattered is that when the business year came to an end, the Executive had to boldly declare – we turned a profit, and we grew.

Now, all that has changed and the Covid-19 traumas have fast-tracked us into a new language of business. We now ask beyond the profit. How was this profit realised? At what cost? If we grew, what kind of growth was it?

Did this growth come at the risk of sending employees into mental asylums, at the risk of sending waste into society? If a plastics company grew, did it manage the life cycle of that plastic? Or should we expect to find that plastic in the same rivers or lakes thus threatening aquatic ecosystems and consumer livelihoods?

What is the purpose of business?

For the first time, the Executive must be conscious as they set out to deliver results. Although the ‘What’ of results matters, more than ever before, the ‘How’ matters more. When we promote leaders in a company, it is now important to ask – how did they treat their teams?

What is their ethical bearing? Or are we promoting people that are experts in KPI engineering, creative accounting. That they will deliver a number in one way or another. Thus, the new purpose of business is rooted in the new definition of business as a community of persons.

We can now call these persons – stakeholders. We have the employees, we have the investors/shareholders, the regulators, the environment, the public, the consumers, the suppliers and all those parties who are impacted by the action or inaction of this business.

Thus, the new purpose of business is to engage in a conscious pursuit of profit, recognising this profit not as an end, but as means to the greater ends of these stakeholders. Business does not exist for its own sake; it exists to produce sustainable utility for this community of persons.

Productivity as a language

The Executive must first and foremost speak the language of productivity. You could call it sweating the asset or doing more with less. It means, the Executive must now learn to see with new eyes, to see opportunity in that which was previously ignored, regarded as waste or under-utilised.

Now, it can no longer be about expansion for the sake of expansion. The business must make maximal use of that which already exists. The Executive must treat every shilling of the business with the respect it deserves and make conscious decisions for the flow of that shilling.

Since the game of business is about trade-offs, the Executive is now expected to make excellent judgement as to where to direct every shilling. We now recognise that people are the company’s greatest assets, and the culture that emerges out of these interactions, the competitive advantage of every company. Thus, every shilling that can be directed towards the people, from upskilling them, to ensuring that everyone on the team is bringing their A-game every day, everywhere is a maximal use of that shilling.

Businesses must recognise that productivity also translates to zero waste, zero defects. It means, the Executive must now aim at reducing business error, reducing reworks. Time spent on a rework is time that should have been spent serving a business customer. It means an unsatisfied customer.

Productivity is to practice the art of right first time. Businesses that receive orders must service these right first time. Productivity is about rights. Serving the right person with the right product in the right time, at the right price in the right way.

In comes sustainability

We have one planet (until Elon Musk dominates Mars). It is on the backdrop that we must think about how we replenish that which we take out. That which we take out of society, of the environment, our people and investors. The new call is for Executives to speak the language of sustainability, and to articulate it in their industries.

For banking, sustainability could read as – if the bulk of our customers have less than one million on their accounts, how do we design products that are accessible to this majority? It is to say, can the majority of our customers access our loan products?

For manufacturing, it is to think about this extended producer responsibility. With most manufacturers taking on plastic packaging. How do we follow that one bottle and account for it? It is a call to practice a new form of capitalism – conscious capitalism. The Executive must be both a speaker and doer of this new language. It is the new springboard of the Executive looking to navigate their way in C-suite.

Future...Tapping in

The new call is for Executives to speak the language of sustainability, and to articulate it in their industries. For banking, sustainability could read as – if the bulk of our customers have less than one million on their accounts, how do we design products that are accessible to this majority?