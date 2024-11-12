'Beyond the boardroom, I am the chief enabling officer'

Meet Sanjay Rughani, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda. But he is more than just a chief executive. Call him a “chief enabling officer” with a purpose to ignite change beyond the boardroom.

In his words, he is a “privileged soul”—one shaped by a colourful past, a global outlook, and a heartfelt love for Uganda's natural beauty.

He is reflective, a man with stories, and a Tanzanian who finds himself perfectly at home here.

“My team calls me the ‘chief enabling officer,’” he chuckles.

“That is my purpose—empowering lives. Leadership is not about titles; it is about sacrifice, humility, and letting others share in your vision.”

In an exclusive interview with Prosper Magazine, he says a lot about leadership, legacy, and the country he believes has the potential to become a powerhouse in the region and beyond.

But who is he?

“People often know me as a CEO, but I see myself as much more—a coach, a learner, and an African with a rich perspective.”

Mr Sanjay grins as he reflects on his journey.

“I spent a lot of time reflecting on who I am, and one clear thing is that I am privileged. Privileged in the opportunities I’ve had, the nurturing I received, the values instilled in me from a young age. I’m also incredibly lucky to have been raised with integrity and a sense of community. I feel blessed because I’ve had the chance to make impactful decisions—a rarity in many circumstances.”

His Tanzanian roots mean a lot to him.

“I am African, and that means everything to me,” he says with pride.

“I have a big family, rich relationships, and a profound sense of identity. I have travelled across many countries, but I’ve always held Africa close. And Uganda—what a place to call home.”

To Mr Sanjay, each experience has been a layer of growth.

“I have been with the bank for 26 years, working across various markets. I am a man of faith—in God, in people and in nature. I love to have fun, especially with my family, who are precious to me. But most of all, I believe in winning. When you think big, you invite others to think big alongside you.”

Key principles and purpose

If you ask Mr Sanjay what drives him, he says it is his purpose: “To enable lives.”

He explains, “Leadership isn’t about power; it is about serving others. As leaders, our purpose is to allow others to see the bigger picture and achieve that dream together. That is why my team calls me the ‘chief enabling officer.’ I have made it my mission to open doors and minds.”

Thinking big, he says, is central to his life.

“Whether it is my role at Standard Chartered or the opportunities my family has given me, it all circles back to a mentality of abundance. Life is best lived when you serve—not just within the organisation, but beyond.”

Lessons from other markets

Mr Sanjay has witnessed a wealth of experiences in his two years in Uganda, a journey he describes as both challenging and rewarding.

“The past two years have been eye-opening,” he says.

“Standard Chartered has been here for 112 years! We have invested heavily in infrastructure, contributing around 3 percent to Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to our research. That is no small feat.”

He praises the “brilliant talent” at Standard Chartered and the innovations the bank has introduced to Uganda’s financial landscape.

“There are few organisations with the history and value we have created for Uganda,” he says.

When asked what sets Uganda apart, he lights up: “Look around—where else can you sit without air conditioning, breathe pure air, and see lush green landscapes? It has given me a deeper purpose, a reason to connect with nature.”

And he does not stop there.

“The people here—so genuine, hospitable, resilient. They are driven and have a sense of purpose.”

Then there is the country’s untapped potential.

“Uganda has so much to offer, especially in agriculture, mining, technology, and environment, social and governance (ESG). It is a huge home for opportunity.”

Potential of Uganda’s youth

Mr Sanjay is optimistic about Uganda’s young population but sees a need for a major shift in perspective.

“We have to move beyond a mindset of limits,” he asserts.

“With a 6 percent GDP growth, Uganda is performing well, but why stop there? Why not aim for 10x growth? Our potential is only limited by our mindset.”

He believes it starts with an understanding of the global landscape.

“Technology is transforming everything. We need to use it as an enabler. Developing countries like India, Kenya, and Tanzania have optimised their opportunities. Uganda should do the same.”

For Uganda’s youth, Mr Sanjay has some advice: “Earn your way. Too many are waiting for grants, cheap loans, or free handouts. The moment you compromise on your standards, life becomes compromised. Learn, stay relevant, and never stop growing.”

He advocates for lifelong learning and stresses the importance of building soft skills.

“It is not just about knowing; it is about resilience, innovative thinking, and problem-solving. Many youth come into organisations without the soft skills to make an impact.”

On being a father and mentor

As a father of two, Mr Sanjay understands the challenges facing today’s youth on a personal level.

His son, Ronil Rughani, is a climate engineer in Canada, and his daughter, Anmol Rughani, is in public health.

“My son is fortunate to have found a job in his field. My daughter is still studying. Many young people are struggling to find their path, even with a good education. The job market is competitive, and it can be frustrating.”

For him, the answer lies in a continuous commitment to growth.

“You have to stay relevant,” he says.

“Youth need to earn the right to opportunities by building skills, learning, and developing a resilient mindset. This is not just about qualifications—it is about perseverance, integrity, and a willingness to adapt. Life is not a straight path, and every day you are competing with yourself.”

Leadership’s role in future

But Mr Sanjay is clear that the onus is not only on the youth.

“Leaders have a responsibility to create opportunities and foster a culture that values growth and resilience. We need to think of ourselves as global players, not just East Africans. Uganda requires the right mindset and bold decision-making.”



Mr Sanjay is an advocate for collaboration and collective growth, sharing an African proverb he loves: “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”

He believes Uganda’s future will thrive if leaders make deliberate choices that support young people.

“Let us not just look at quick wins; Let us aim for sustained growth. We should make decisions that create a framework for the younger generation to benefit and excel.”