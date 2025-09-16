 From banking to steel: How Tahakanizibwa sparks change

Succeeding across diverse industries is a rare achievement. What empowered Jackie Tahakanizibwa to transition and excel in each role was not just talent, but a powerful mix of adaptability, a strong learning mindset, and the ability to transfer core skills—such as communication, strategic thinking, and relationship building—across different sectors.

Her resilience, curiosity, and commitment to continuous growth enabled her to thrive, no matter the environment.

Jackie Tahakanizibwa’s name is synonymous with innovation, leadership, and impact. With a career spanning multiple industries, including media, banking, brewing, and steel, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive growth, build strong relationships, and champion sustainability.

Early career

Before her current roles, Takahanizibwa worked with Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG Uganda), a leading media house in East and Central Africa. NMG Uganda operates various media brands, including Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM, and Dembe FM. During her tenure, she honed her skills in media and communications, laying the foundation for her future successes.

The five years working in a top office of the managing director as the personal assistant exposed her to high level meetings and people. When the opportunity came to her next job, the sail was smooth.

From banking to brewing to steel

According to Takahanizibwa, her career has been transition-driven by a desire for purpose, impact, and disruption. Her journey in the corporate world began in banking.

While at Post Bank as head of corporate affairs, she developed discipline, stakeholder management, and financial literacy skills.

“I built a strong brand presence and drove engagement with the bank’s customers, partners and regulators that led to the bank’s advancement to a fully-fledged commercial bank,” she recalls.

Her six years at the bank strengthened her skills in crisis management.

As luck would have it, Tahakanizibwa transitioned to the brewing industry, where she successfully elevated the brand profile and implemented responsible drinking initiatives as Uganda Breweries Limited’s public and corporate affairs manager for four and eight months. It is from here that she assumed the position of the chairperson of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association. Together with her committee, she interacted with legislators in streamlining the industry.

At the beginning of September 2025, another office called. Tahakanizibwa, joined Uganda Baati, as their corporate and external affairs head. At Uganda Baati, her role will mainly be focused on championing industrialisation and sustainability in the steel sector.

According to Tahakanizibwa, relationship-building has been very crucial to her success in the corporate world.

She relies on data, dialogue, delivery, and emotional appeal to secure trust with stakeholders. Storytelling has been her other key tool in her arsenal, enabling her to present complex information in a way that resonates with both the heart and the mind. Agility, negotiation, and storytelling are her essential tools for survival in today’s fast-paced world.

Tahakanizibwa says one of the unique challenges has been addressing perceptions around alcohol.

“As a woman leading the Alcohol Industry Association, I was often asked why I advocate for an industry that is sometimes linked to social issues.”

Her stance: Alcohol consumption is a matter of personal choice for adults of legal drinking age.

“My advocacy has focused on responsible drinking, education, and awareness. At the end of the day, consumption is a behavioural issue, and our role was to provide information, set standards, and encourage healthier choices, not to police adults,” she explains.

Reconciling professional work with family beliefs has been her teaser.

Coming from a Christian family, with her mother in church leadership, it was not easy for them to reconcile her work in the alcohol industry with their faith.

“This created moments of tension, especially in the early days. As they recognised that my message consistently emphasized responsibility, community awareness, and reducing harmful consumption, they appreciated that I was driven by a greater purpose,” she says with a smile.

The nature of this role often meant late evenings at stakeholder engagements, dinners, or industry events.

While this was necessary for relationship-building and advocacy, it sometimes clashed with family time.

“My children noticed and would occasionally voice their frustrations. This taught me the importance of deliberately carving out quality time for family, amidst a demanding professional career,” she explains.

Her greatest lesson in managing change has been learning to embrace new cultures with an open mind.

“Every organistion has its own rhythm, and success depends on taking time to understand what my leader expects, how teams work, and what the organisational ‘ways of working’ are. Once you understand the culture, you can adjust and position yourself — not as a passenger, but as an active driver of the change agenda,” she says.

Following Ms Tahakanizibwa’s track record in public relations, she sharpened her skills with a Diploma in Public Relations from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) in the UK.

Work life balance

As a wife and mother of four, navigating family and work life has been one of the most important things Ms Tahakanizibwa has had to master.

“It starts with setting healthy boundaries. I try not to carry work home, except in exceptional cases where there is a tight deadline or a crisis. I do not have work emails on my phone. It helps me avoid the temptation to respond to work matters during family time. Unless it is urgent, I discourage work calls after hours so I can be fully present at home,” she says.

On being present for family, Ms Tahakanizibwa says her weekends are sacred.

“Saturdays are dedicated to my children. We have our special activities together, and Sundays are reserved for a joint family brunch with my in-laws. This routine keeps us connected as an extended family and gives the children something to always look forward to.”

Her weekdays are highly structured, starting as early as 5:30 a.m, to get the children ready, drop

“I run through my talking points while in traffic because every minute is accounted for. I have a very supportive husband who often takes on the early morning school run, especially on days when I have 7a.m board meetings or early stakeholder engagements,” Ms Tahakanizibwa says.

For Ms Tahakanizibwa and her husband, Thursdays are their bonding nights.

“We put everything aside and go out, whether it is catching live music or sharing a quiet coffee date.”

Fridays are open for individual programmes. “I spend Friday evenings connecting with friends and mentors, which keeps me grounded and refreshed,” she notes, adding that this structure has helped her stay intentional in giving her best at work, while being present for family and friends.

If she were given a chance to return to any of these institutions as a top manager, this is what she would do differently:

“I would be more deliberate about putting people first.