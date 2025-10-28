2026 Election could impact your money

Going by the figures I am seeing, it looks like you had a year to remember. What’s the meaning of this performance to an investor?

The performance we had was basically double digits. We had performance ranging from 13 percent to 40 percent. This means that an investor who had invested in our fund from the beginning of the year would have benefited from a return ranging from 13 percent to 40 percent during the year.

We saw a stable economic environment in 2024. We saw exchange rates and inflation which are big factors in gauging the performance of the economy standing strong, Uganda shilling stood its ground against the dollar throughout the year 2024. This was better than in many other countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Inflation which is basically the rate at which life becomes more expensive was also low and controlled throughout the year.

That created a stable economic environment through which businesses could perform much better, additionally, we also had interest rates going higher. So when interest rates go higher, investors can earn more on their investments that benefit from interest rates.



How did the portfolios perform and which was the cash cow?

We go about our business meticulously and prudently because we have an obligation to deliver competitive returns to our investors or shareholders. So our investment funds are in two categories. We have the fixed income funds.

Here is where the investment funds are invested in instruments that earn from interest rate levels. Averagely funds under this category performed from 13 percent to 16 percent over the year.

The other category is our equity funds which invest in stock markets. This means we deploy the funds in acquisition of shares we hold in various companies that are listed across East Africa. Performance of these funds performed between 42 percent and 47 percent.



Performances from the various funds were really good, how did you pull that off?

The stock markets have been moving up while the economy has been relatively stable, and the companies we own have posted good results, resulting in good dividends. This means that investors in our funds were able to benefit from the upward performance of the market, and hence the investment values also went up.



So what does this mean going forward to you as an entity and the investors you are working with?

This speaks to two things. One, it gives investors additional confidence in what we are doing. This is important because we operate in the financial markets where confidence is key. This tells us we are managing our investments prudently because when the markets were able to go up, we were there prepared to accrue the dividends that those markets offered.

Secondly, given the good returns we have delivered at Xeno, we are happy to see our investors achieve their financial goals.

So if you were planning for retirement or to build a house or saving money for your child’s education, these returns we have delivered have made that journey easier because where you had a million shillings, now you have a Shs1.3 million or more in some cases.

Can you guarantee or provide some assurance that the same feat will be repeated again…

Absolutely. But we would have to look at the economic environment. The good news is the environment we are in is showing good prospects.

So far, we have seen interest rates going high, which is good for our fixed income funds. When interest rates go up, our investors benefit from that in terms of a return. We expect interest rates to stay at these levels or generally stay high.

However, the elephant in the room is the forthcoming election that we shall have in January next year.

Signals indicate that this will be a factor in keeping interest rates where they are now or even trigger it to go higher. So in the short term, the election will be good for our investors.

In terms of the equity markets and the stock markets where we invest in, we have seen them do well, for example, we are seeing stock markets performing well.

As of the half year from January to June 2025, we have already seen our equity funds perform in the regions of 10 percent to 15 percent. So all things constant, this year should be decent in terms of investment performance. For our clients, it means they are able to achieve their financial goals.



So the forthcoming election and the high interest rates that it could trigger could be a double-edged sword, right?

In the short term, it is good for our investors when interest rates go up.

However, the trade-off is that if we have high interest rates for a long period of time, which would be an indication that the economy is starting to have a bit of problems because that means everything will get more expensive as companies will not access credit. That will impact production of goods and services that need to grow profits and dividends for shareholders.

In the long-term, high interest rates is not a factor you want to see in your economy, but in the short term, it would be good for investors’ returns.

We don’t think interest rates are yet extremely high, although if it becomes higher than that it is now for an extended period of time, would start to signal problems.

But in the short term, it is definitely good for our investors.

In terms of the election year, it usually causes some panic, resulting into capital flowing out of the country, meaning local investors or international investors sell the assets they have in Uganda to buy assets elsewhere.

However, the Central Bank, has done a good job in terms of managing the currency and inflation, which are two critical factors that would signal investors to get out of our markets, rushing to other markets.

Ironically, Uganda has performed better on a macroeconomic level than many other sub-Saharan African countries like Ghana and Nigeria among other countries. We have seen a lot of capital flight from these markets.

However, Uganda is still experiencing the reverse.

We are seeing investments coming into our markets because of our stable exchange rate, low inflation, and a well-managed financial market.



You earlier spoke about two investments; is that all you have in the coffers?

In terms of investments, we shall continue managing the four funds which cover the fixed income market, money markets, government bonds, and the equity markets – covering both the local stock markets and the region as well.

In the short term, we don’t intend to manage any investments outside this scope. However, over the long term, we still have options to add a variety of funds, which could give investors access to different sorts of investments.

Currently, we feel that scope or that spectrum of investments is adequate for an investor to create a portfolio that they would need for their financial goals, an emergency fund, an education fund, and a retirement portfolio.