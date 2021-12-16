Prime

8 million rural dwellers planning to migrate to urban areas - study

Rural-urban migration has been a big challenge, resulting into increase in crime and congestion in most urban centres across Uganda. PHOTO | FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • According to the study, surveyed respondents associate migration with better employment  and access to public services, with a majority (79 percent) of those who move to urban areas and 65 percent of those that have not yet moved expecting “better services” as a result of moving. 
  • This, the study noted, puts undue pressures on urban authorities to plan for service delivery to an ever growing unknown migrant population in cities and informal settlements.

KAMPALA. One in five Ugandans or 20 percent of rural dwellers are considering migrating to urban areas in the next five years, according to a study instituted by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung. 

