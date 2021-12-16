8 million rural dwellers planning to migrate to urban areas - study

KAMPALA. One in five Ugandans or 20 percent of rural dwellers are considering migrating to urban areas in the next five years, according to a study instituted by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

The study, which was conducted by Hatchile Consult, found that close to eight million Ugandans plan to migrate to urban areas, citing varying reasons.

At least 35 percent or 2.8 million of these, the study found, are considering Kampala as the most likely destination while 54 percent or 4.32 million are likely to migrate to other urban centres, among them the recently created cities and townships spread across Uganda.

However, the report also found that migration plans of close to 4.8 million or 60 percent of rural dwellers had in the last two years been affected “to a great extent” by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Respondents cited uncertainties created by Covid-19 as the reasons for putting off their migration plans.

The study titled: Great expectations why Ugandans leave their villages and how they settle in greater Kampala, also found that 51 percent of intending migrants will migrate in search of better economic opportunities while 14 per cent are searching for better services.

Nineteen percent cited family reasons as the cause of migration while 7 percent cited search of better education opportunities.

Urban areas, particularly Kampala, have in the last 10 years seen rapid growth in population, straining available facilities and pushing up crime such as theft and lately land grabbing, among others.

For instance, Kampala Capital City Authority recently indicated that Kampala Central has a daytime population of four million people, which reduces to 1.5 million in the night.

This, a study titled: The political economy of public transport in greater Kampala, recently noted had created congestion and traffic jams, amid absence of a structured transport system.

The challenges of urban congestion are not unique to Kampala.

The Hatchile Consult study, which is part of an agenda to find solutions to urban challenges, worked with a random, stratified clustered sample of adult Ugandans residing in low - or medium-income areas, drawn from Kampala and four rural districts of Bushenyi, west of Kampala, Masaka in central Uganda, Kamuli in the east and Gulu in northern Uganda.

Presenting findings of the study in Kampala, Mr Francis Kibirige, the lead researcher and Hatchile Consult managing director, said at least 59 percent of people in rural areas are women compared to 12 percent in urban areas while 38 percent are men compared to 33 percent, respectively.

The study also found that Covid-19 had worsened household living conditions with the number of people describing their living condition as “fairly good or very good”, falling from 56 percent.

Mr Kibirige also noted the study had found evidence of widening economic disparity between urban and rural areas, worsened by a marked difference in the status of social services.

Migrants, the study found, are swayed by the perceived potential to access paid work and employment in urban areas.