85% of African CEOs project better economic growth in 2022

Workers take maize flour sacks from a store in Nalukolongo, Kampala, to a waiting transportation truck. PHOTO/Joseph Kiggundu

In Uganda, not only are we optimistic about a bounceback after the full re-opening of the economy in January 2022, we have also been buoyed by the signature of agreements for the long-awaited Final Investment Decision for the nation’s oil & gas projects on February 1, 2022

The recently released PwC 25th annual Global CEO Survey, which covered nearly 4,500 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in 89 countries, reveals high optimism for global economic growth in 2022. This is remarkable considering that the survey was conducted with memories of the devastation of the Covid-19 Delta variant quite fresh in the minds of many and as the world grappled with high commodity prices, the prospects of rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and what has become commonly known as ‘the Great Resignation’ in corporate circles.

