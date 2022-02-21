85% of African CEOs project better economic growth in 2022

The recently released PwC 25th annual Global CEO Survey, which covered nearly 4,500 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in 89 countries, reveals high optimism for global economic growth in 2022. This is remarkable considering that the survey was conducted with memories of the devastation of the Covid-19 Delta variant quite fresh in the minds of many and as the world grappled with high commodity prices, the prospects of rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and what has become commonly known as ‘the Great Resignation’ in corporate circles.

In a massive sign of the confidence that African CEOs have in their organisations’ ability to create sustained value for their stakeholders, optimism for growth in Africa, at 85 per cent, is higher than the global average score of 77 per cent. This speaks volumes for the resilience of African economies, and the entrepreneurial spirit of African CEOs, particularly in view of the fact that most African economies received very little in the way of economic stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Uganda, not only are we optimistic about a bounceback after the full re-opening of the economy in January 2022, we have also been buoyed by the signature of agreements for the long-awaited Final Investment Decision for the nation’s oil & gas projects on February 1, 2022. With $10 billion of estimated capital expenditure on production facilities and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, of which prescribed minimum proportions are required to be sourced from local firms/ individuals, there is much to substantiate the optimism for catapulting Uganda’s economy into one of the world’s fastest growing economies in the near future.

However, there are downside risks to the anticipated global growth as highlighted by the CEOs surveyed. In Africa as well as worldwide, the top three risks to growth identified were health; macroeconomic stability and cyber security. These were followed by climate change; geopolitical conflict and social inequality. Despite Uganda’s future economic growth prospects looking more or less assured, the above risks, if not well-managed, pose serious threats to the rate of economic growth and for how long it can be sustained.

Of these risks, managing the fundamentals of the economy such as inflation, exchange rates and our balance of payments will be critical to managing macroeconomic stability amid a spending boom as oil & gas projects take shape. Failure to maintain balance during this spending boom could result in spikes in inflation as well as interest rates and that would adversely affect the rest of the economy.

CEOs are aware of the damage to productivity due to the pandemic and remain wary that any other health crisis could slow down growth. In Uganda’s case, such feelings would be informed by government policy that consistently put the economy on ‘katebe’ when forced to choose priorities during the pandemic. Now that the economy has been given the green light through oil & gas, it is going to be critical for the government to adopt a more balanced outlook towards the economy should tough choices need to be made in the face of any major future health risks.

Perhaps the biggest revelation from the survey is the readiness of companies to meet rising expectations in respect of climate change as articulated during the November 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). For instance, only 22 percent of CEOs surveyed reported commitments to reducing carbon emissions and eliminating the remainder through carbon removal mechanisms – a phenomenon also known as net-zero. The good news is that large, West European listed companies, particularly in the power and utilities sector that is highly vulnerable to climate change, report significant progress in setting targets and taking measures to mitigate related risks. This evolution comes with perfect timing as commercialisation of Uganda’s oil and gas resources takes shape because it speaks to significant commitment and capability within the industry to understand, identify and mitigate climate risks that are present in it.

Uganda’s oil players have a massive task to build trust in the Ugandan public not only through their words, but also their actions. They must live by relevant practices as opposed to merely seeking to comply with laws and regulations. This will generate sustained value for all stakeholders.

As CEOs look at 2022 with renewed optimism, corporate Uganda, and government should pay attention to all downside risks and take the required actions to safeguard the growth promise.