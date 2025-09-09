Are Ugandan small businesses taxed out of operation?

Running a business in Uganda can feel like trying to balance on a tightrope while juggling flaming torches. To be recognised as a formal business, you must satisfy the demands of agencies like the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), and National Social Security Fund (NSSF). This is not just a financial burden; it is a web of rules that can tie entrepreneurs in knots.

Many business owners say the bureaucracy is overwhelming.

John Walugembe, executive director of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, puts it simply: government agencies should approach Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) together instead of each coming alone with their own demands.

Breaking even takes three years. But compliance costs start from day one. Walugembe imagines a simpler world where businesses get one certificate per year, pay once, and government agencies work out the details behind the scenes. This would free entrepreneurs to do what they do best—run their businesses.

Currently, the approach is more like a series of hurdles. Agencies copy each other’s strict methods, focusing on penalties instead of guidance. With new requirements like data protection certificates, the load gets heavier.

Walugembe insists: make it simpler—one certificate, one payment, and let entrepreneurs breathe.

Even upscale businesses are not spared. NSSF contributions only applied if you had five employees. Now, even a one-person business—say, a chapati seller—is expected to contribute for themselves, both as employer and employee. The rules are heavy-handed, and each agency creates new ones, piling on more bureaucracy.

This confusion spills into daily life. One day, you meet UNBS, the next day, it is data protection, then come local licence fees. A garbage collection association might threaten to shut you down. Water bills can be sky-high, and electricity cuts can take weeks to resolve. These are just some of the hurdles entrepreneurs face.

Business owners like Blessing Kukunda, the chief executive officer of Greendoor Supplies, know the pain firsthand.

“I lost stock once because it did not have digital stamps. Taxes are high, and supermarkets won’t touch your products without digital stamps or UNBS certification. These are costs you never think about when starting a business.”



Miriam Akoramazima, the chief executive officer of Glory Revolution Limited, faces similar challenges. She uses the same ingredients across her product line, yet each item must go through its own certification.

“If some products are certified, why not let the rest follow the same process?” she asks. Akoramazima believes the system is overly rigid, pointing out that after three rounds of certification and multiple audits, renewals should be extended to at least three years instead of every year.

For her, certification is one of the steepest hurdles.

“One of my baby products costs Shs2 million a year to certify. This makes the product more expensive, hurting the very families who need it most. Certification costs and processes must change to support small businesses,” Akoramazima shares.

The expenses pile up fast. Certifying a single product with UNBS costs no less than Shs1.8 million annually. For small businesses with thin profit margins, such fees can wipe out any gains. Supplying to the national database demands International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification, which comes with an upfront cost of Shs15 million and monthly subscription fees. On top of that, the new Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS) requires monthly Value Added Tax (VAT) filing. This requires small businesses to hire accountants.

Some experts say all these hurdles force supermarkets to avoid dealing with many small suppliers. That is why imported goods from Kenya dominate the shelves as local businesses are locked out by compliance costs.

Compliance is not just about paperwork. If you want to grow, you need the certificates to get contracts. Many entrepreneurs abandon their dreams of expansion and focus instead on survival, because compliance can threaten the very existence of their businesses. This keeps them small and limits job creation and tax revenue. All these make it difficult for businesses to keep afloat, especially start-up businesses.

Mr Walugemebe says this is the reason why many businesses are operating informally—but the ripple effects on the economy are serious. According to the International Monetary Fund, countries with large informal sectors always operate below their full potential due to reduced tax revenue.

Certifications protect the consumer. But when the process is slow and expensive, people find ways around it. If it takes 10 years to get certified, but buyers like the product, they will buy it anyway.